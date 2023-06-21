Dozens of young women and their mothers polished their lunch-making skills Wednesday at Johnson Ferry Baptist Church, making at least 500 sandwiches for those in need this summer.
Robin Rayne
Dozens of young women and their mothers polished their lunch-making skills Wednesday at Johnson Ferry Baptist Church, making at least 500 sandwiches for those in need this summer.
Robin Rayne
Dozens of young women and their mothers polished their lunch-making skills Wednesday at Johnson Ferry Baptist Church, making at least 500 sandwiches for those in need this summer.
Robin Rayne
Dozens of young women and their mothers polished their lunch-making skills Wednesday at Johnson Ferry Baptist Church, making at least 500 sandwiches for those in need this summer.
Robin Rayne
Dozens of young women and their mothers polished their lunch-making skills Wednesday at Johnson Ferry Baptist Church, making at least 500 sandwiches for those in need this summer.
Robin Rayne
Dozens of young women and their mothers polished their lunch-making skills Wednesday at Johnson Ferry Baptist Church, making at least 500 sandwiches for those in need this summer. Pictured: Gabriella Mozzacurati distributes turkey and cheese, keeping the production going.
Robin Rayne
Dozens of young women and their mothers polished their lunch-making skills Wednesday at Johnson Ferry Baptist Church, making at least 500 sandwiches for those in need this summer. Pictured: Caitlyn Blazejewski runs more cheese to an assembly team.
Robin Rayne
Dozens of young women and their mothers polished their lunch-making skills Wednesday at Johnson Ferry Baptist Church, making at least 500 sandwiches for those in need this summer.
Robin Rayne
Dozens of young women and their mothers polished their lunch-making skills Wednesday at Johnson Ferry Baptist Church, making at least 500 sandwiches for those in need this summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.