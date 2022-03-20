After years of debate over the fate of east Cobb’s blighted Sprayberry Crossing shopping center, there’s light at the end of the tunnel.
And that light is a bulldozer.
Atlantic Realty, the developer which received a green light last year to replace the shopping center with a mixed-use development, will begin demolition on the site April 11.
“The end is finally in sight and the day has come to circle our calendars for the actual day of demolition for this blighted property … It's been a long struggle, but the end is here,” Joe Glancy, an area resident, announced in the Sprayberry Crossing Action Facebook group this week.
Built decades ago, the shopping center has sat mostly vacant for years and been called an “anvil around the neck” for east Cobb. It became synonymous with decay and crime in the area.
Over the years, the county implemented a blight tax, which multiplied the property owner’s property taxes by 700% in 2019 and 2020, according to Commissioner JoAnn Birrell. Code enforcement took 391 complaints on the property since 2004. Police, meanwhile, responded to 127 calls from the property in the last five years.
The Board of Commissioners approved a hotly contested redevelopment plan from Atlantic in September, which will build over 200 residential units, a Lidl grocery store, and more.
Glancy said fencing will start going up around the property later this month as the developer removes asbestos from the existing buildings. Nearly 200 rodent traps have been installed to try and corral any varmints who might spread into the surrounding area.
Demolition will start with the former Bruno’s grocery store, with site clearing expected to last into August, when construction is planned to begin. From there, Glancy said, it’s likely to take about 18 months to complete.
Glancy said he would provide updates on whether or not the community will be allowed to witness the “proverbial first swing of the wrecking ball.”
“I'd bring my own sledgehammer if they'd let me,” he joked.
