The largest Shrine Circus and Fair in North America returned for its 80th year Saturday as attendees braved the afternoon humidity while enjoying the circus acts and amusement of rides at Jim Miller Park Saturday in Marietta. The event runs through Memorial Day, Monday, May 30.
As the crowd rolled in Saturday they enjoyed fair foods — funnel cakes, ice cream, corndogs, cotton candy, candy apples, fried Oreos, and more. Rides included a ferris wheel, a merry-go-round and different rides and games geared toward kids of all ages.
The Yaarab Shrine has partnered with Royal Hanneford Circus to provide circus-goers with what is billed as some of the best entertainment under the big top. Ringmaster Tim Tegge hosted Saturday as motorcycle exhibitionists performed jumps in front of the circus crowd.
The other acts set to be featured at the circus, include the Flying Clarkonians, the Hanneford Circus Giant Wheel of Destiny, Low Wire Balancing & Contortion, The Hanneford Circus Elephants, The Hanneford Circus FMX Thrill Riders featuring the Globe of Death and the Shrine Circus Clowns.
Attendees can see all the ground acts, including the Tiger Encounter and Lew-E’s Comedy Circus. Wade Shows offers 35 midway rides.
Circus show times are Monday through Friday at 7 p.m.; Saturday at 11 a.m., 1:30, 4 and 7 p.m.; Sunday at 1:30, 4 and 7 p.m.; and Memorial Day at 11 a.m., 1:30 and 4 p.m.
The Midway opens Monday-Friday at 5 p.m., Saturday at 10 a.m., Sunday at noon and Memorial Day at 10 a.m.
Gate admission, which includes unlimited performances to the circus on any given day and access to the grounds for the Carnival Midway, is $10 for adults and children 10 and under are free. Ride tickets are $1.25 each. All rides require more than one ticket. Parking is $5 per vehicle.
