MARIETTA — Crew members shooed residents and prevented photographs as a mystery movie production finished its final day filming on Marietta Square onTuesday.
The Square was transformed to look like a farmers market, reportedly for a film that stars “Avengers” actor Chris Evans.
The production is reportedly for “Ghosted,” an Apple TV+ project featuring Evans, which was filming in the Atlanta area under the code name “Carousel,” according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The project is reportedly a romantic adventure-action film featuring “No Time To Die” star Ana de Armas as the romantic interest. Academy Award winner Adrien Brody has also reportedly been cast in the movie. Production for the film began Feb. 14, and a crew was seen shooting at Eddie’s Attic in Decatur on Feb. 23.
On Tuesday, interested locals spent time around the set’s perimeter, watching with anticipation and trying to discover any details about the film. Intermittent rain didn’t dampen the enthusiasm of those looking to get a glimpse of Evans and other A-listers.
Marietta’s Josie Mosser, 11, and her mother, were among those watching the set with intrigue on Tuesday. Mosser, an Evans fan, is interested in watching the film when it comes out and found it “cool” that such a big production was taking place in her hometown.
“If it is anything like Captain America, I will watch it,” Mosser said. “This would never happen where we moved from in North Carolina.”
An older Evans fan, Marietta’s Susan Beidler, 67, said she found out about the production while walking in the Square after lunch on Tuesday. She said she’d encourage other local fans to come down to check out the display.
“If I lived here, and I knew that he (Evans) was filming in the area, I would want to come down and see it and probably try to watch the movie.”
Although filming reportedly ended Tuesday, set equipment and some crew members will remain in the area for the next few days, according to what Marietta Parks Director Richard Buss wrote in an email to the Marietta City Council last week.
