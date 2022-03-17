Nearly 250,000 square feet of Cobb County retail space is changing hands as part of a much larger, $1.3 billion sale of 81 shopping centers across the country.
Terrell Mill Village, a 75,000-square-foot shopping center at the corner of Terrell Mill and Powers Ferry roads, is part of the sale. So too is 173,000 square feet of retail space at East West Commons, a shopping center at the corner of East-West Connector and Austell Road in south Cobb.
The properties are being sold by Los Angeles-based real estate group CIM to Necessity Retail REIT, a real estate investment trust based in New York. Altogether, the 81 properties produce some $382 million in rental income annually.
All of the properties are expected to change hands by the end of March, according to a Necessity Retail REIT news release.
The Cobb properties are owned by subsidiaries of CIM that are listed in a purchase agreement that Necessity Retail REIT filed with the Securities Exchange Commission.
Terrell Mill Village’s tenants include LA Fitness, Dollar Tree, a nail salon and a tanning salon. It was last sold in 2014 for $15 million. The property and buildings are worth about $19.2 million, as appraised by Cobb County.
The tenants at East West Commons include a T.J. Maxx, a Petsmart and a Bealls Outlet. The shopping center is anchored by a Lowe’s and a Target, though those stores are separately owned by their respective retailers.
The properties in Austell were last sold for $23.3 million in 2014 and are valued at $25 million by the county.
