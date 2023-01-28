CUMBERLAND — Greg Teague waited an extra year for his turn, but it has finally come.
Teague, CEO of Croy Engineering, is the Cobb Chamber of Commerce's 2023 chairman, a role he was set to fill in 2022 before the pandemic threw things a bit off course.
The chamber's 2022 chairwoman, Britt Fleck, passed the baton to Teague at the chamber’s 81st annual dinner Saturday night.
A graduate of Southern Polytechnic College of Engineering, now a part of Kennesaw State University, Teague has experience in both the public and private sectors.
He was the city engineer and public works director for the city of Marietta before moving onto Marietta-based construction firm Traton Homes. After a stint there, he moved to Croy in 2007. With his business partners Eddie Wade and Adam Langley, Teague purchased the company, which employs 120 people and has offices in Marietta, Chattanooga, Tennessee and Huntsville, Alabama, from founder Jim Croy, Sr., last year.
Teague lives in Elijay with his wife Sabrina. They have three daughters: Madison, Sydney and Georgia.
Fleck, the outgoing chair, presented an array of awards at the dinner to Cobb Chamber leaders.
Former Cobb District Attorney Joyette Holmes, an attorney with Gregory, Doyle, Calhoun & Rogers, and Pete Quinones of MetroAtlanta Ambulance Service, received the 2023 Len Gilbert Award. This award is presented to an outstanding board member who, through his or her leadership, commitment and dedication, achieved new heights for a chamber initiative, program or event.
Holmes and Quinones served as 2022 Strategic Planning co-chairs, recruiting a large steering committee, leading thoughtful conversations and attending multiple focus groups and meetings. The pair helped to facilitate a process to develop a five-year plan that addresses the county’s economic and community needs.
The 2023 Chairman’s Award was presented to Sonya Grant of WorkSource Cobb, a dedicated partner to the chamber and an active member of the SelectCobb Workforce Taskforce, a 2022 committee devoted to finding solutions to address current workforce challenges.
The award is presented to an individual for outstanding leadership, dedication, enthusiasm and commitment to the chamber. Grant led the ReAlign ReStart Program, a workforce development effort between the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office, WorkSource Cobb, Construction Ready and the Cobb Chamber.
The program trains and prepares inmates for jobs in skilled trades, like construction and welding, and gives these individuals important skills needed to find their next job.
The 2023 Mack Henderson Public Service Award was presented to Kat Schwaig, president of Kennesaw State University. This award recognizes an individual who embodies the philanthropic legacy of Mack Henderson through outstanding commitment and dedication to building a better quality of life for the citizens of Cobb County.
Under Schwaig's leadership, KSU is helping students find their passion and purpose to experience success. She has placed focused attention on enrollment growth, KSU's research infrastructure and engaging first-year students. Schwaig also relaunched the business incubator HatchBridge, which welcomes innovators from throughout the community and offers access to courses, funding opportunities, mentors, office space and networking, all tailored to start-ups.
Fleck’s final award of the evening, the 2023 Dr. Robert A. Lipson Award, was presented to Ron Newcomb, president of Chattahoochee Technical College, whose role in developing the Superior Plumbing VECTR Center were recognized for its significant impact within the Cobb community.
The award is presented to someone who is a visionary, a friend, a mentor and a leader. In addition to his contributions to the success of the Superior Plumbing VECTR Center, Newcomb has played a critical role in both the launch and growth of the Cobb Workforce Partnership.
His passion for technical education and his commitment to Cobb has led to a valuable resource for Cobb veterans for generations to come. Before becoming president of Chattahoochee Technical College in 2012, Newcomb also served as a city councilman in Smyrna for over 20 years.
