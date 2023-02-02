MARIETTA — Pete Waldrep’s time at the helm of the Marietta Housing Authority has come to a close, with his retirement made official on Jan. 1.
Waldrep, 73, who served four terms on the Marietta City Council from 1994-2005 and three on the Marietta Board of Education before that, joined the MHA in 2006 after working as a banker and homebuilder.
Marietta Mayor Steve "Thunder" Tumlin called Waldrep a "selfless" public servant in his various roles, from serving in the Marietta city government to his time with the MHA.
Waldrep is a graduate of Marietta High School, where he played center on the school’s 1967 football team, which won the AAA state championship. Waldrep then went on to the University of Georgia, where he graduated with degrees in journalism and business.
Noel Taylor, 43, is Waldrep's successor. Waldrep hired Taylor, a native of Youngstown, Ohio, in 2009, to help expand the authority's reach with new developments.
In a letter to Waldrep celebrating his retirement, Ray Buday, the executive director before Waldrep and the man who brought him to the authority, had this to say:
"Pete is the guy folks like to work for. He brought a sense of mission, calm focus, and was always tuned to always doing the right thing. I have to think that is permanently impressed into the culture of the Marietta Housing Authority, and I have a feeling that Noel Taylor will carry the torch to new heights."
Growing the MHA
Waldrep started at the MHA as its development director, during a time, he said, when the authority had roughly 800 public housing rental units.
The MHA is responsible for building and maintaining affordable housing, but not just in Marietta. The authority is able to build anywhere in Cobb, and has built in Acworth – it acquired the Acworth Housing Authority in 2008 – and Powder Springs.
“Our mission was to transform those into modern, up-to-date housing, especially for seniors, and so we set about tearing those old apartments down,” Waldrep said.
The old units in Marietta, he added, dated from 1941, 1943 and 1952. Waldrep was brought on to the MHA to help develop tax-credit housing communities.
Buday said Waldrep's experience in housing development and city government was invaluable for the authority and that he was instrumental in the significant growth of the authority's developments in less than two decades.
"Both of us take a great deal of pride in so many seniors being happily housed that they didn't have before," Buday said. "So he's got quite a legacy. He was terrific to work with."
Taylor said the authority will be responsible for 15 developments by 2024, with 1,654 total units – about 1,500 for senior citizens and just over 170 family units – many of which were built during Waldrep's 17-year tenure.
Upon joining Waldrep at the authority, Taylor helped develop the MHA's Low-Income Housing Tax Credit communities, which enables the partners in an affordable housing development – in this case, the authority and private investors, like banks and large corporations – to receive a federal tax credit to finance the project.
For example, Waldrep said, a bank might put up $10 or $11 million of a $15 million development, and the MHA will apply for LIHTC funding from the Georgia Department of Community Affairs in a competitive process. The tax credits subsidize acquisition, construction and maintenance of those developments.
Waldrep said that, during his time with the authority, it has applied for 16 tax credit awards and won 15 of them.
“That’s quite a track record,” Waldrep said, adding that the MHA is one of only a handful of the 182 housing authorities in Georgia that can claim such success.
Waldrep said a combination of state-allocated and federal tax credits fund about 80% of a development’s cost, though Taylor noted rising construction costs have reduced that percentage slightly.
“That’s how the rents stay affordable for 15 years,” Taylor said.
Confronting a housing crisis
Waldrep said the MHA made it through two housing crises – the meltdown in 2008, and another downturn in 2018 – mostly unscathed.
“All these communities are 100% leased, I’d say within 60 days of opening them,” Waldrep said of the authority’s developments.
Despite the authority’s success in filling its developments, affordable housing remains a pressing issue in Georgia.
According to the National Low Income Housing Coalition, there is a shortage of more than 207,000 affordable rental homes available to renters in extremely low income households, defined as those below either the poverty line or 30% of the area median income.
Taylor said that the authority will continue working with the Cobb Board of Commissioners, as well as Cobb’s cities, to bring more affordable housing to their jurisdictions.
“Unfortunately, demand’s high, but citizens get a little uncomfortable when they hear an affordable development could be coming to their area,” Taylor said.
The MHA, Taylor said, gives out its 3,000 Section 8 vouchers primarily to low-income families. The federal housing choice voucher program lets renters choose affordable housing that meets the requirements of the program, with the vast majority of the rent covered by the voucher.
“They get to pick where they want to live…certainly they can pick any affordable development in Cobb County that’s not age-restricted,” Taylor said.
There is one important distinction between LIHTC and Section 8: Whereas rent at LIHTC developments is tied to the area median income, Section 8 vouchers are tied to an individual's income.
Once the authority issues vouchers to families, there is no guarantee they will find the affordable housing they desire. As recently as August 2021, activists in Cobb called on the authority to expand rental options for residents receiving Section 8 vouchers.
Additionally, the activists with We Thrive in Riverside Renters Association, led by Monica DeLancy, called on Marietta to join Atlanta in blocking landlords from refusing to accept Section 8 vouchers. The association alleged landlords were refusing to rent to families with vouchers so that they could make more money on the open market.
Taylor and Waldrep said the authority has no say over whether landlords accept renters who use the authority’s vouchers. At the time DeLancy and others protested to the Marietta City Council, then-Councilwoman Michelle Cooper Kelly clarified that the MHA administers housing policy but does not write it.
The City Council, she said, would need to change the city ordinance to ban discrimination based on "source of income," though the change was not made. Marietta’s city code refers only to the guidelines set forth under the federal Fair Housing Act, which bars housing discrimination based on race, color, national origin, religion, sex, familial status and disability.
“Family developments are, there’s definitely a need, I mean, there’s a need for any affordable housing,” Taylor said. “The biggest, the best thing we can do is just to get out in front of people because of the misconception affordable housing has, and it unfortunately probably stems from the old public housing,” Taylor said.
Waldrep was more blunt in calling the "old public housing" Taylor referred to "projects," adding that the authority prefers to use the term "community" to avoid the negative connotation of the term.
Taylor said that negative connotation associated with the MHA’s efforts stems from the history of projects and the thought that “public housing” can’t mean the modern developments built by the authority.
“It’s just a stigma you’ve got to get rid of,” Taylor said. “They’re working families, they’re just making $15, $20 an hour, $25 an hour.”
Taylor said the authority will continue looking into opportunities to develop its own family units.
“It’s just gotta be the right situation,” Taylor added.
'I'm not going anywhere'
Even in retirement, Waldrep said he would gladly serve in an advisory role to Taylor.
While he's not remaining involved with the authority or working with the city of Marietta on different projects, Waldrep said he plans to get out to the golf course and continue to enjoy Georgia football.
Waldrep is confident that support from the Cobb Board of Commissioners for the MHA's work will continue as it pursues the mission of building quality affordable housing throughout Cobb, and he'll help where he can.
"I'm not going anywhere," Waldrep said. "Whatever I do, I'm gonna have some interest into retirement ... I can't just sit home and not do nothing."
Buday has a saying that encapsulates what Waldrep meant to him and the authority.
"The first duty of a good manager is being lucky, and we were lucky, the town was very lucky to have Pete in this critical role and so, as I say, he's got quite a legacy."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.