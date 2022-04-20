The 27th annual Taste of Marietta festival, an event that offers the chance to sample dishes from a variety of restaurants in Cobb County, is returning to Marietta Square this Sunday after two years of being postponed by COVID-19.
One of the largest festivals in metro Atlanta, Taste of Marietta was founded in 1993 by the Marietta Visitors Bureau. Each year, it brings in about 25,000 people and more than 50 different restaurants, caterers and food trucks.
The one-day festival begins at 11 a.m. Sunday and ends at 7 p.m.
This year’s festival will include new restaurants and favorites from the past, and admission is free. The cost of food will range from $1 to $5. Attendees must also pay for drinks and some activities.
"The festival has a little bit of everything," Mason Jordan, the public relations coordinator for the Marietta Visitors Bureau, said. "There will be Asian options, barbecue, Mediterranean, fantastic desserts and more, and, of course, local southern food."
Besides sampling food, attendees can enjoy live musical entertainment all day, games, performances by members of a local theater and a food judging competition.
The judges are Nikka Shae, founder & creator of Drink Dine Do, which shares information about things to do, places to eat and sights to see in Atlanta; Bill Nowicki, creator of the Marietta Stories podcast; Blake Eason, a weekday morning news anchor and reporter for WRBL in Columbus; Skye Estroff, an “Atlanta Food Expert” on radio and TV; and Marietta Councilwoman Cheryl Richardson.
