MARIETTA — Cobb is the state’s third-largest county and, by some measures, the fifth most affluent, according to data from the Atlanta-Region Commission and the U.S. Census bureau. Dig a little deeper, however, and the story gets more complicated.
“Cobb County is not immune to the systems in our country that perpetuate inequities,” Mindy Kao, of Chrysalis Lab, told the 50-plus people who’d gathered at Jim R. Miller Park Saturday morning. “That warrants taking a closer look.”
Kao was one of a dozen featured speakers at Saturday’s inaugural, county-organized “African American Public Policy Forum,” billed as an opportunity to “learn about data, policy and initiatives impacting African Americans in Cobb County, GA.”
In her opening remarks, Cobb Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Lisa Cupid noted the "record number of African Americans serving in elected office," but said the pandemic “laid bare some of the inequity that we have seen across different populations.”
“I thought ... it would be important to be able to recognize that, especially in light of Black History Month,” she continued, “(which) always gives us open door to have conversation around African American history and accomplishment.”
Chrysalis Lab is an Atlanta-based organization that “helps courageous leaders co-create solutions that drive social change,” and Kao’s presentation detailed the yawning disparities that exist in Cobb County.
Areas with the highest concentration of Black or Latino residents have the lowest median income, home values and number of residents with a bachelor’s degree, as well as the highest percent of people without health insurance and of people living below the poverty line.
Although 28% of Cobb residents are Black, 60% of Cobb residents with HIV are Black, according to data shared that afternoon by Karrie Reed, of Cobb-Douglas Public Health. Just over half of Cobb residents are white; 22% of Cobb residents with HIV are white. The infant mortality rate for Black babies in Cobb is 1.75 times higher than it is for white babies.
Dr. Jeffrey Hines, director of diversity and inclusion at Wellstar Health System’s Center for Health Equity said such disparities are “rooted in structural and systemic racism.”
“I think we need to be students of the data and students of history,” he said. “And we know that historical, generational racism, unfortunately, has fueled all these disparities that we've seen.”
Black people also make up a disproportionate share of Cobb’s crime victims, according to data compiled by Randy Crider, the county’s public safety director. At the same time, Black communities “commonly express feeling over-policed and that police sometimes over-commit resources in the Black communities,” the police department has found.
That latter observation was among several in a packet available to attendees of Saturday’s forum, a packet containing the data Crider had compiled. In order to “mitigate over policing concerns and to instill a sense of safety in residents,” read another observation, officers were being encouraged to patrol neighborhoods on foot, rather than in a police car, which, studies have shown, “causes people to feel safe.” And high-tech policing tools such as license plate readers mean “laser focused directed police activity towards specifically identified offenders,” rather than “random high numbers of traffic stops and pedestrian encounters,” the latter of which make people feel “profiled, pre-judged.”
Cobb's courts have been trying to minimize judges' prejudicial decisions, according to three judges who sat on Saturday's public safety panel.
“When we say ‘implicit bias,’ it's not saying that anyone is racist,” Superior Court Judge Kellie Hill said. “It’s saying that we all have biases that affect our everyday decisions. And these biases are based on our own individual experiences.”
Judge Sonja Brown, of the Cobb County Magistrate Court, said her court, led by Chief Judge Brendan Murphy, has been trying to remove implicit bias from its decisions. Among other things, he has taken race and sex off the warrant applications judges are asked to approve. And Superior Court Chief Judge Rob Leonard has made all of the judges within his judicial circuit undergo implicit bias training, she added — something only the Cobb judicial circuit has done.
Kao, of Chrysalis Lab, presented attendees with snap polls at the beginning of Saturday’s event, asking them whether they were surprised by the data shared (half said they were not) and what gives them hope in spite of entrenched inequality. The latter question invited free-form answers, and, to Kao’s surprise, multiple people said “adequate representation” and “our county leadership.”
Several speakers thanked Cupid, the first Black person to chair the Cobb Board of Commissioners, for hosting the event. Nevertheless, there were repeated calls to make sure it ultimately delivers results.
“This is a conversation, but one of the things we're really good at doing is talking,” east Cobb Commissioner Jerica Richardson, who moderated Saturday’s public health panel, said. “But … how does that translate into action?”
Speaking after the event, Cupid highlighted that call to action, and another panelist’s observation that policy decisions are often made without the input of people they are most likely to affect.
“One of the things that I think people want to see put into practice is inclusion,” Cupid said. “Making sure that African Americans are being included in policy.”
And what does that inclusion look like?
“That's what I'm trying to figure out,” she said.
The police go where crime is , simple fact.
