Debbie Ginocchio, development director at Sweetwater Mission in Austell, was named the 2023 Woman of the Year at LiveSafe Resources 38th annual Tribute to Achievement on Friday.
The Marietta-based domestic violence shelter and organization honored 14 other outstanding women from throughout metro Atlanta before a crowd of more than 450 at the Renaissance Waverly Hotel in Cumberland.
“Debbie is a humble servant-leader with a passion to serve those in need,” said Cobb County Manager Jackie McMorris, who won the award last year. “On behalf of LiveSafe Resources, I am so proud to present this award to her in recognition of not only her inspirational story of survival in the face of a life-threatening health crisis, but also her tireless work to support the people of south Cobb County who face hunger and homelessness.”
Ginocchio was selected by an independent committee who reviewed each nominee without names or specific, identifying information. In her work for Sweetwater Mission, she leads fundraising events and works with donors and partners to oversee all aspects of Sweetwater Mission’s food distribution system. Her efforts have grown the organization’s reach from serving 250 families per week in 2019 to more than 1,000 per week in 2022.
A total of 15 women representing the business, medical, education, government and nonprofit sectors were selected to join the organization’s Academy of Women Leaders, a group of more than 600 past honorees.
This year’s honorees include:
♦ Rhonda Anderson, chief deputy, Cobb County Sheriff’s Office
♦ Maranie Brown, vice president, Data Platform & Solutions, BlackRock
♦ Sonja Brown, judge, Cobb County Superior Court
♦ Sheronica Burgess, CEO, The Barcliff Group
♦ Melissa Cantrell, president & CEO, CDH Partners
♦ Stacey Chapman, principal/sr. vice president, CROFT & Associates
♦ Joy Dyess, vice president, Bank South Mortgage
♦ Debbie Ginocchio, development director, Sweetwater Mission
♦ Holly Gotfredson, president, American Metalcraft
♦ Stacy Haubenschild, principal, chief operating officer, Henssler Financial
♦ Latonia Hines, senior assistant attorney, DeKalb County Attorney’s Office
♦ Schuyler Hoynes, attorney, Georgia National Guard
♦ Niki Lemeshka, program manager, Georgia Commission on Family Violence
♦ Rosan Petrillo, regional manager of Equity, Inclusion & Diversity, Kaiser Permanente
♦ Janet Arnold Savage, owner/operator, Jan’s Hair Boutique
This year’s Pat Head Dignity Award was presented to Todd Droege, co-owner of Tactical Martial Arts and Concealed Carry Solutions for going above and beyond to support the staff and clients of LiveSafe Resources. Droege shares his time, energy and expertise with the LiveSafe Resources team, teaching personal safety, self-defense and active shooter preparedness, as well as assisting with facility enhancements to improve safety for clients and staff. On multiple occasions, he dropped everything and assisted the staff with emergency situations at a moment’s notice.
A new award known as the Kim Gresh Survivor’s Award honors the incredible strength and resilience of abuse and assault survivors everywhere. The award was presented to a domestic violence survivor who has shown unique strength and courage in her life. It is named for Kim Gresh, the organization’s longest-serving board member and a tireless champion of the work of LiveSafe Resources. The winner’s name has been withheld for ongoing safety concerns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.