MARIETTA — Christopher Patrick Golden pleaded guilty Thursday morning to the murder of two Cobb County Sheriff’s Deputies who were killed at a west Cobb subdivision in September.
The negotiated plea agreement includes charges of aggravated assault and murder in the slaying of deputies Jonathan Koleski, 42, and Marshall Ervin Jr., 38.
Under the terms of the agreement, Golden, 30, will receive two life sentences, plus an additional 55 years, without the possibility of parole. That would represent the maximum sentence short of the death penalty, according to the Cobb District Attorney's Office.
Koleski and Ervin were killed Sept. 8 while attempting to serve a warrant at a home in the Hampton Glen subdivision for Christopher Cook, 32. Cook was wanted for failure to appear related to a theft by deception case.
While the deputies were attempting to arrest Cook in the driveway of the home, they were confronted by Golden, who was inside the home with a weapon, investigators said at the time. There followed an exchange of gunfire between the suspect and the deputies, and both deputies were killed.
Police said at the time that Golden was apprehended after a brief standoff at the home.
The killing of Koleski and Ervin prompted an outpouring of support from across Georgia, with thousands attending memorial services in the week after their deaths.
(2) comments
Why no Death Penalty??? This sends a bad message to our law enforcement community. This guy should have been tried, convicted and executed. Unfortunately, this is how "justice" is defined now.
There is no reason under the sun for we the tax payers to have to support a cold blooded murderer for the rest of his life.
