Cobb County was placed under a tornado watch and wind advisory as a wall of thunderstorms swept across the Southeast on Thursday afternoon.
The most significant damage occurred in Austell, according to Cobb County, where firefighters found at least 18 homes with damage. At least 14 homes were damaged enough that the Red Cross was brought in to assist residents.
No significant injuries were been reported, the county said around 6:30 p.m., but assessments were still underway.
Cobb DOT was still clearing downed trees countywide Thursday night, and as of 6:30 p.m. had cleared at least 25 roads and 11 flooded roadways.
Also in Austell, a warehouse on Oak Ridge Parkway was severely damaged and had a wall collapse, according to the county.
Cobb’s wind advisory was in effect from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. as gusts between 30 and 40 miles per hour were expected.
The tornado watch, meanwhile, was in effect until 7 p.m. The National Weather Service expected isolated hail a few tornados in the area between Montgomery, Alabama, and Athens, including metro Atlanta.
The storm system rolling east reached metro Atlanta in the late afternoon, bringing heavy rains and severe weather. The weather service expected Cobb to see half an inch to three-quarters of an inch of rain from the fast-moving storm. The county was also under an “elevated” tornado threat, the weather service said.
Both the Cobb County and Marietta school districts suspended after-school activities Thursday due to the weather, except for after school program.
The city of Powder Springs said around 4:30 p.m. that Hopkins Road was blocked at Powder Springs Road due to a tree down. Traffic lights in the area were out due to power lines being down.
As of 5 p.m., Georgia Power reported 681 customers without power in Cobb, and nearly 49,000 customers without power across the state. By 6:30 p.m., the number of affected customers in Cobb had reduced to 510.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.