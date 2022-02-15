Tippins retirement

Sen. Lindsey Tippins, R-west Cobb, announces his retirement on the Georgia Senate floor Tuesday.

 Georgia State Senate

State Sen. Lindsey Tippins, R-west Cobb, announced his retirement on the floor of the Senate Tuesday.

“There's no question in my mind I'm in the fourth quarter,” Tippins said. “I just don't know how many minutes are on the clock, and I want to spend most of it with the folks that I love.”

Tippins said he will not qualify to run for reelection this fall. His term will end in January 2023.

A longtime senator representing northwest Cobb, Tippins was first elected to represent District 37 in 2010. He serves as chairman of the Senate Higher Education Committee.

Prior to his election, Tippins spent 12 years serving on the Cobb County Board of Education. In his retirement announcement, Tippins spoke about his passion for education issues. He received a standing ovation.

“I'll leave you with this thought: whatever you do, take care of the kids and education in the state of Georgia, because our life and livelihood as a state depends on their education,” Tippins said.

1
0
0
5
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(2) comments

Cobb Mom
Ann DG

He is a man with integrity, honesty, compassion, and kindness. Sadly, he was removed from the education committee due to the republicans trying to sabotage public education. He will be missed.

Report Add Reply
bradhulsey
Brad Hulsey

Thank you for your leadership and care for our district, and for Georgia's schools and children, Lindsey. We will miss having you in the Senate.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.