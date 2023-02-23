Thirty-six of Cobb County’s finest minds will be celebrated for their achievements on Tuesday evening at the annual STAR Student and Teacher banquet, sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Metro-Marietta.
The STAR (Student Teacher Achievement Recognition) banquet recognizes high school seniors with the highest SAT scores and grade point average from public, private and charter schools across Cobb and Marietta.
The STAR program was launched in 1958 by the Georgia Chamber of Commerce and was adopted by the Metro-Marietta Kiwanis in 1966.
Elizabeth Rhodes of Metro-Marietta Kiwanis said the event connects to the motto Kiwanis International — “Serving the Children of the World.”
“Kiwanis is all about children. … That’s what our goal is,” Rhodes said.
Rhodes said this year’s banquet, scheduled for 6 p.m. at Roswell Street Baptist Church, is expected to attract more than 200 people. Students who are honored bring family as guests, and also get to select a STAR teacher from their school to be honored.
The keynote speaker for this year’s banquet is Condace Pressley, a journalist for WSB Radio and Marietta High graduate.
Several area schools had ties among their students this year. North Cobb High, Sprayberry High, The Walker School and Whitefield Academy all have two STAR students. Wheeler High School had a six-way tie, which to Rhodes’ knowledge has never happened before.
The 2023 STAR students (marked with an asterisk) and teachers are:
- Allatoona High School: Jason Petito* and Mark Bagwell
- Campbell High School: Nicolas Lamps* and Bonnie Methvin
- Cobb Online Learning Academy: Onyinye Anya* and Madeline Eenigenburg
- Cornerstone Preparatory Academy: Samantha Sands* and Tracie Setzler
- Cumberland Christian Academy: Junehee Lee* and Angela Smith
- Dominion Christian School: Esther Rhoads* and Kevin Rhoads
- Harrison High School: Karan Jaitly* and Monica Dorminey
- Hillgrove High School: Elise Barron* and Matthew Buckert
- Kell High School: Clare Wu* and Davana Silva Rose
- Kennesaw Mountain High School: Ana Vadillo* and Berkil Alexander
- Lassiter High School: Matthew Cargill* and Ashley Kirby
- Marietta High School: Max Herman* and Cole Phillips
- McEachern High School: Angela Xue* and Beth Amacher
- Mount Paran Christian School: Mary Ella Carroll* and Maranda Speaks
- North Cobb Christian School: Bethany Akinola* and Beth Clark
- North Cobb High School: Joseph Cannizzaro* and Sheldon Frazier
- North Cobb High School: Nancy Manasreh* and Tamara Rankenburg
- Osborne High School: Fathiya Imani Ally* and Adonica Boyd
- Pebblebrook High School: Elvis Marcello Pietrzak* and Jacob Dogias
- Pope High School: Shaunak Karnik* and William Blythe
- Praise Academy: Owen Morris* and Lynne Wolf
- Shiloh Hills Christian School: Ashlyn Kingsley* and Kathryn Bledsoe
- South Cobb High School: Pharoah Nkosi* and Victor Burrell
- Sprayberry High School: Sebastain Jean Francois* and Scott Grant
- Sprayberry High School: Thomas George* and Natasha Beemon
- The Walker School: Matthew Rossitch* and Michael Arjona
- The Walker School: Raj Shroff* and Cindy Schafer
- Walton High School: Tianyue Xu* and Alan Farnsworth
- Wheeler High School: Maia Gillen* and Raymond Furstein
- Wheeler High School: Misha Gupta* and Mark Hoskins
- Wheeler High School: Kabir Maindarkar* and Raymond Furstein
- Wheeler High School: Kiana Sheibani* and Mars Berwanger
- Wheeler High School: Lakshmi Valliyappan* and Allissa Jean
- Wheeler High School: Jonathan Xue* and Dwayne Wasson
- Whitefield Academy: Kaden McKeown* and Stephen Hillier
- Whitefield Academy: Kyla Robinson* and Katie King
