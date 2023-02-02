MARIETTA — The pay raises and reclassifications instituted by Cobb County government last year have thus far seen mixed results, department heads told the Board of Commissioners on the second day of their annual retreat.
Instituted as part of the county’s 2023 budget, the raises were designed to make county salaries more competitive with their peers. A study from Evergreen Consulting found county workers were making, as of last year, about 13% less than the market “midpoint” — the median pay rate for a given position — relative to other jurisdictions.
The goal of the study was to bring workers up to the 70th percentile among peers. Implementation of the raises cost taxpayers about $22 million.
Along with the pay plan overhaul, commissioners signed off on a number of stopgap measures last year including recruitment and retention bonuses. At one point last year, vacancy rates hit 40% in the Department of Transportation in positions that perform maintenance on traffic signals, signs, markings, roads, bridges, drainage and rights-of-way.
Support Services Director Sharon Stanley said in the departments she oversees, the raises have been most effective among “frontline,” hourly-wage workers. That group saw some of the most significant pay jumps as the county implemented a $17 per hour minimum wage.
Since that time, the vacancy rate among those frontline workers in the property management department has declined from 18% to 13.5%.
“As well, we’re seeing an impact in the quality of the other positions that we’re getting in … we became competitive with the salaries they were asking for,” Stanley said of applicants.
That success has been mirrored across the majority of departments, per Finance Director Bill Volckmann, who said 23 departments have seen a net gain in full-time workers from Oct. 1 to Jan. 21. But nine departments have seen a net decline.
All told, the county has added 240 new employees since that time, and lost 165.
The MDJ has requested the county’s overall vacancy and turnover rates, but they were not available before press time.
County Manager Jackie McMorris floated a few suggestions to improve retention. Rather than a flat 3% merit-based increase for employees each year, one possibility could be setting that as the baseline with higher raises up to 4% for workers who earn especially high marks on their yearly assessments.
“Sometimes our employees go, well, how did this person get 3%? I did all of this, and helped them out, and I still get 3%?” McMorris said, noting that proposal would require additional funding.
Another area for potential consideration, added Volckmann, is the county’s retirement plan. Surveys have consistently found a higher turnover rate for employees on Cobb’s less generous “hybrid” pension created in 2010 versus its more generous legacy plan.
“One of the things we had talked about … is vesting, changing our vesting from 10 years to vest to seven, for example,” said McMorris, noting that was flagged as a recommendation in the Evergreen study but wasn’t implemented.
Earlier in the day, Commissioner Monique Sheffield suggested the county also needed to take a look at interpersonal factors as a measure of employee satisfaction.
"The pay and those (things) are external factors. In terms of relationships with management, basically getting along — there should be some attention also, when we speak to retaining, there has to be that conversation around management," she said.
The board will meet for the third and final day of its retreat Friday at the Marietta Hilton Conference Center.
