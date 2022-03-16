Cobb has a lot to offer this St. Patrick's Day, from live music to Irish drinks to some of the holidays more traditional food staples.
One Marietta bar, Mulligans, has had various St. Patrick's Day specials all week and will feature corned beef, cabbage, and Irish soda bread Thursday. The bar is expected to be filled to the brim Thursday, according to owner Kelly Lucero.
"We are excited to have a big crowd," Lucero said. "I will have two cooks in the kitchen and two bartenders on St. Patrick's Day. We will get a pretty full house, especially at night."
Elsewhere in Cobb, Red Top Brewhouse in Acworth will have St. Patrick's-themed bingo and Irish classics like shepherd's pie. The bar is planning for a bigger-than-usual holiday crowd.
"We have shifted our service to counter service, so we shouldn't have any issue if it gets busy," Kaelie Campbell, social media and events coordinator for Red Top, said in an email.
No-frills, traditional Irish bar Johnnie MacCracken's off Marietta Square will be chalk full of regulars, according to owner Gary Leake.
"Johnnie MacCracken's survives on 'bar people' who live for this holiday at a place with lots of regulars as they have made this an annual tradition," Leake said. "Coming to MacCracken's is a sight to behold for people who love the busy rubbing elbows of an authentic Irish pub."
Leake compared the bar's annual St. Patrick's Day celebration to "saying so long to winter."
For those planning to visit MacCracken's or somewhere else on the Square, the area now allows open containers, meaning you can get a drink in a to-go-cup and walk around.
Check out some other St. Patrick's Day celebrations happening in Cobb County this week.
St. Patrick's Day Food & Beverage Crawl
The Avenue West Cobb, at 3625 Dallas Highway in Marietta, will celebrate from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday with a free food and beverage crawl for adults, ages 21 and up. Guests will have the opportunity to participate in a complimentary pedal tour, capture memories with a 360 photo booth, and enjoy a variety of dining and shopping specials. The first 100 pedal tour riders will receive one free adult beverage and a swag bag. Registration is required at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/st-paddys-crawl-tickets-255300940987.
St. Patrick's Day at Burnt Hickory Brewery
Burnt Hickory Brewery, 2260 Moon Station Court NW in Kennesaw, will celebrate from March 17-19. There will be a special St. Patrick's Day celebration and Open Mic Night Thursday. There will be classic green beer and St. Patrick's themed beers on tap. Thursday will be St. Patrick's Kick the Keg with Pork Choppers BBQ at 2 p.m. and Rick Stone performing live at 6 p.m. For more information, visit https://www.burnthickorybrewery.com/events-calendar.
St. Patrick's Day at Park Bench
Park Bench Battery Atlanta, 900 Battery Atlanta, Suite 1060, in the Cumberland area, on March 17 will have Taylor Jaques Trio from Flannel Nation at 7 p.m. and The Muckers Irish and Celtic Rock at 10 p.m. No cover. Doors open at 5 p.m. For more information, visit https://parkbenchbattery.com/calendar/.
Atkins Park Tavern 18th annual Smyrna St. Paddy's Day Festival
Atkins Park Tavern, 2840 Atlanta Road in Smyrna, will have the 18th annual St. Paddy's Day Festival at the Smyrna Market Village from March 17-19. There will be live music, the dyeing of the fountain green by Smyrna's mayor on March 17 at 6 p.m., Cornhole ATL, drink specials and games for children. Tickets start at $7 for presale and $10 at the door. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society's Team in Training. For more information, visit https://www.atkinspark.com/events/18th-annual-smyrna-st-paddys-day-festival.
St. Patty's Day at Atlanta Hard Cider
Atlanta Hard Cider, 1010 Roswell Street NE in Marietta, will have on March 17 live music with Britpop from 6 to 9 p.m. and drink specials. For more information, visit https://www.atlantahardcider.com/.
Neon St. Patty's Day Blacklight Party
Shezmu Cellars Winery & Taproom, 562 Wylie Road SE in Marietta, will have from March 18-19 the Neon St. Patty's Day Blacklight Party. Participants can wear green that glows under black light or is UV fluorescent and drink beer that glows green in UV light. For more information, visit https://shezmucellars.com/.
St. Pawtrick's Day Party
Ironmonger Brewing Company, 2129 NW Parkway SE, Suite 105 in Marietta, will team up with Mostly Mutts Animal Rescue on March 19 to throw a St. Patrick's Day Party. Participants can bring their dogs and get a chance to meet some of the adoptable dogs. Four Legged Foodie, Atlanta's first food truck for dogs, will be serving gourmet dog food from 1 to 6 p.m. There will be a donation drive to support the animal rescue. Participants that bring in an item from Mostly Mutts' list will receive a free 8-ounce beer. The Mostly Mutts team will be on hand from 3 to 7 p.m. to discuss ways to get further involved. For more information, visit https://www.ironmongerbrewing.com/calendar.
Lucky's Pot of Gold Escape
Broken Anchor Winery, 3335 Cobb Parkway NW, Suite 930 in Acworth, will have Lucky's Pot of Gold Escape on March 19 from noon to 10 p.m. Individuals and teams can help Lucky solve puzzles to find his pot of gold. Those with the fastest time will win a prize. Puzzles are provided by Hidden Ventures Pop-up Escape Rooms. Reservations are encouraged, but not required. For more information, visit https://www.brokenanchorwine.com/.
St. Patrick's Day Weekend
Horned Owl Brewing, 2765 S. Main Street in Kennesaw, will have St. Patrick's Day Weekend on March 19 from noon to 11 p.m. Participants can enjoy Irish cuisine from Der Wurst Meister, green slushies made from Horned Owl seltzer and live music all day. Chad Patterson will perform from 1 to 5 p.m. and Alex Cavanuagh will perform from 6 to 10 p.m. For more information, visit https://www.hornedowlbrewing.com/calendar/.
