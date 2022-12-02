On Mayor Tumlin's count, Emily Zillweger, recreation coordinator for Marietta Parks and Recreation, throws the switch to light the tree at the annual Christmas tree lighting on Marietta Square on Thursday, Dec. 1.
Liam Kincaid, 6, tells Santa his Christmas wishes at Marietta's annual Christmas tree lighting on the Square on Thursday, Dec. 1.
The crowd strolls around Marietta Square's newly lit Christmas tree at the annual Christmas tree lighting on Thursday, Dec. 1.
The crowds greet Santa as he arrives at Glover Park on the Square at Marietta's annual Christmas tree lighting on Thursday, Dec. 1.
Santa arrives in style to Marietta's annual Christmas tree lighting on the square on Thursday, Dec. 1.
Kids write letters to Santa at Marietta's annual Christmas tree lighting on the Square on Thursday, Dec. 1.
Zach Derrick of Kennesaw helps his 4-year-old son Walker spell "brachiosaurus" in his letter to Santa at Marietta's annual Christmas tree lighting on the square on Thursday, Dec. 1.
MARIETTA — Santa Claus has been busy in Cobb County as of late.
After lighting downtown Smyrna's Christmas tree Tuesday, he visited Cobb's county seat Thursday night. At Marietta's annual Christmas tree lighting, Santa visited children and adults on the Square to hear their holiday wishes and pass out candy canes.
Marietta's festivities featured an ugly Christmas sweater parade, performances by local school choirs and abundant holiday decorations. The finale was Mayor Steve “Thunder” Tumlin counting down to the lighting of the city's Christmas tree in Glover Park.
Local citizens walked around the square, wrote letters to Santa at letter-writing stations, and visited with the jolly old elf himself.
Brian and Caitlin Johnson live in Marietta and were visiting the Square to look at Christmas lights with their 1-year-old son Will when they stumbled upon the holiday event.
“Will likes the lights and the giant blow-up nutcrackers,” Caitlin Johnson said, while Will toddled around some string lights in fascination. The family planned to stay for the tree lighting.
The Johnsons said their wish for this Christmas was a healthy baby — their second child is due within days of Christmas.
At the event, Walker Derrick, a 4-year-old from Kennesaw, wrote a letter to Santa with a green crayon asking for a skateboard and a brachiosaurus. He asked his dad Zach Derrick for help spelling the dinosaur.
Zach Derrick said his family comes to the lighting every year to see Santa. He said he enjoys spending time with his family and going to church during the Christmas season.
Walker Derrick said his favorite part about Christmas is the presents. The MDJ asked Walker how big he expected the brachiosaurus to be — he indicated about a foot and a half with his hands.
