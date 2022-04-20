Smyrna's biannual Jonquil Festival returns to the city this weekend, offering visitors a chance to peruse local art, businesses, food and more.
Nicknamed the Jonquil City after a bag of bulbs from Spokane, Washington captured the hearts of townspeople in the late 1800s, Smyrna has traditionally held two Jonquil festivals each year: one in the spring, when the flowers bloom, and one in the fall, when they are planted.
Due to construction on the Village Green in downtown Smyrna, the layout for this year's festival, presented by Superior Plumbing, will be a little different than in years past.
The festival will take place near the Village Green, in and around City Hall and the Market Village. It will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Before the festival begins, the Jonquil Jog, a 5K Run/Walk, will begin at 8 a.m. The jog will start at the City of Smyrna Municipal Building next to the Village Green.
The festival features about 175 arts and crafts booths, 20 food booths, local businesses, entertainment and activities for children.
Admission and parking are free at the festival. Visitors can park in the Market Village, at City Hall, the Smyrna Public Library, on neighborhood roads and in the Smyrna First United Methodist Church parking lot.
Entertainment at the festival will include escape artists; K-9’s in Flight, the country’s premier K-9 sports entertainers; Peter Hart’s puppet show with marionettes and puppet characters that sing, dance, juggle, play fiddle and more; Scott Thompson, of the band Peachtree Station, performing live; Rosaire’s Royal Racers, a pig racing show that is for the whole family and is new to the festival; and more.
