SMYRNA -- Just after noon Sunday, as the city's spring Jonquil Festival was opening for its second and final day, it was already on track to break its own attendance record.
"This year was our largest Jonquil Festival ever," Mayor Derek Norton said, with 157 vendors, a new "Georgia Grown" section and as many as 15,000 visitors Saturday.
Nicknamed the Jonquil City after a bag of bulbs from Spokane, Washington captured the hearts of townspeople in the late 1800s, Smyrna has traditionally held two Jonquil festivals each year: one in the spring, when the flowers bloom, and one in the fall, when they are planted.
The festival returned with a twist this year due to construction at the city's downtown roundabout and fountain. Both are being replaced with a large green space as part of Norton's downtown makeover, and the construction pushed the festival down the road, in front of city hall and into the mixed-use Market Village area facing city hall.
"I believe it was very popular, it was more of an intimate setting, you know, everything was a little closer together," Norton said. "So I think they'll keep that, and the when the construction is finished and the new park is open, they may use that as an opportunity to expand a little bit."
The festival offers visitors a chance to peruse local art, businesses, food and more. Friends Ashley Lage, of Smyrna, and Melissa Hagerty came Saturday after seeing banners for the festival along Spring Road, Lage said.
"Because she has an art background," Lage said, referring to Hagerty, I also wanted her to be able to come and check out the artists."
While the pair didn't find the paintings they had hoped to see, they did find jewelry, and wound up in front of City Hall, enjoying a live band and sporting matching rings they had just bought, henna tattoos and beers.
Construction on the redesigned downtown won't be complete in time for the fall Jonquil Festival, which might return under a different name later this year, Norton said.
