The Marietta City Council is scheduled to vote Wednesday night on a measure that would temporarily bar applications to build attached townhomes in the city.
The moratorium, proposed by Councilman Grif Chalfant, would run through the end of 2022 if passed. In a 4-3 vote at Monday’s work session, council members narrowly advanced the moratorium to Wednesday’s meeting.
“I've gotten lots of calls good, I've gotten some calls bad, mostly from my friends in building and development,” Chalfant said Monday evening.
Chalfant was joined by Johnny Walker, Cheryl Richardson and Andre Sims in advancing the proposal.
Joseph Goldstein, Andy Morris and M. Carlyle Kent voted against it.
Chalfant views the measure as a way to discourage rental townhomes from being built while the city reviews its zoning ordinance and searches for a more permanent solution. The councilman previously told the MDJ he believes that attached, non-owner-occupied housing inevitably becomes blighted over the years.
The Marietta council has for years been more favorable to low-density, owner-occupied development and discouraging of apartments as it has worked to strike a better balance between the two. The 2020 census shows the city has 44 percent owner occupied and 56 percent rental housing.
Smyrna’s City Council passed a moratorium on all townhomes last year and has extended it twice while it examines its own code.
At Monday’s meeting, Chalfant cited a trend of developers selling entire subdivisions to private landlords instead of selling units as individual homes, a practice he hopes to keep out of Marietta. He’s not alone in his concern.
“We might be shifting … to a rental nation,” said Mayor Steve “Thunder” Tumlin.
Sims added that while driving through Tennessee recently, he saw brand new construction listed as “residential rentals.”
“They weren't even selling them. They're just building them to rent,” Sims said.
Currently, 95% of any development the city approves must be owner-occupied. Tumlin and the council were unnerved by legislation this past session in the Georgia legislature that would have precluded the city from having such a rule. The legislation did not ultimately pass, but Chalfant is worried it may in the future.
Tumlin said his main concern with the moratorium was that legally, “we got to have a reason,” citing city Attorney Doug Haynie’s advice that any moratorium would need to have a compelling reason and a sunset date to hold up in court.
That being said, the mayor is also concerned about the four cityhood movements in Cobb, three of them being driven by anti-density sentiment. If new cities form and crack down on medium- and high-density housing, Tumlin said, it could increase pressure on the Marietta council.
“There'll be a lot of people coming to us, and I think we need to adjust,” Tumlin said.
The moratorium would not affect developments that are already in progress.
Goldstein said he preferred evaluating developments on a case-by-case basis.
“I understand the concern about having all the attached townhomes … I still don't think it's the best idea to do a moratorium. I think it'd be better just to be more questioning of those kinds of applications as they come in, so it doesn't have a blanket ban,” Goldstein said.
Chalfant countered that if attached townhomes were likely to be voted down, the council shouldn’t waste a developer’s time and money by entertaining such requests.
The mayor concurred.
“Personally, I think it's less arbitrary and capricious to give them notice, than let them do their song and dance and then turn them down,” Tumlin said.
The council will hold a public hearing and take a final vote on the moratorium at its Wednesday meeting at 7 p.m. at City Hall.
