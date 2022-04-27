EAST COBB — Muslims at the East Cobb Islamic Center have fasted, abstained and prayed in recent weeks as part of the holy month of Ramadan.
Ramadan commemorates the Prophet Muhammad's first revelation, and the observance of the holiday is one of the Five Pillars of Islam.
Located off Roswell Road, the about 500-member East Cobb Islamic Center offers a multipurpose hall and mosque for worshippers.
Fayaaz Mohammed, who led a recent afternoon Ramadan prayer service at the hall, called the holiday a time for the Muslim people to reset and renew their religious focus.
"It's a time of spiritual rejuvenation," Mohammed said. "If a person can reorient themselves and condition themselves to do without things which are so essential to human life, like food and drink, then we can do without other things and other evils or bad habits."
The observance, which began at sundown on April 1 and ends at sunset on May 1, is when Muslims abstain from eating any food, drinking any liquids and smoking cigarettes, and make other forms of personal sacrifice, during the 13-plus hours of daylight. Persisting through the month is all about self-discipline and "buckling up," according to Meher Jan, chair of the center's women's committee.
"It's like an adrenaline rush that you get from sticking it out with a hope that you come out of Ramadan an improved person," Jan said.
Mohammed noted that part of Ramadan is following its ideals when no one is watching.
"Hypothetically, we could sneak into the kitchen at home and drink something, or we could stop at a drive-thru," he said. "No one would know, but you're doing it because it's the right thing to do. It helps us build sincerity that we do actions, not because people are going to see it, but solely because they're just good things."
With such restraint and willpower required, the hope is that after the holiday, Muslims will retain that level of discipline once the month ends.
"We have this time to go through the spiritual exercise of getting stronger, building up this inner circle of self-restraint so that we can refrain from other things and restrain ourselves towards our actual purpose," Mohammad said.
Another critical element of the holiday is Zakat, one of the Five Pillars of Islam, where those who meet a threshold of wealth donate at least 2.5% of their earnings to Muslims in need. Congregants at the East Cobb Islamic Center and other area mosques donate thousands of dollars a year to Muslims in need of financial assistance in and outside of Cobb.
"The amount of charity given by Muslims during Ramadan is astronomical," Mohammed said. "Most Islamic organizations get most of their funding during Ramadan because people sympathize more and want to give back."
When Ramadan ends, the Muslim calendar transitions to the holiday of Eid al-Fitr, translated to "Festival of Breaking Fast," when Muslims pray and eat with family and friends.
The East Cobb Islamic Center will co-host Eid prayers along with the West Cobb Islamic Center and the Marietta-based Al-Hedaya Islamic Center at the Cobb Civic Center on Monday at 9 a.m.
