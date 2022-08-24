South Cobb Regional Library hosts morning of fun and reading for families Andrew Cicco acicco@mdjonline.com Aug 24, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 9 Children popping bubbles during the South Cobb Family Storytime at the South Cobb Regional Library on Tuesday. Andrew Cicco From left to right: Ailin Nunez, 2, Sandra Nunez, and Yvette Nunez, 3, listening to a story during the South Cobb Family Storytime at the South Cobb Regional Library on Tuesday. Andrew Cicco The crowd listening to a story during the South Cobb Family Storytime at the South Cobb Regional Library on Tuesday. Andrew Cicco Dana Peterson of Smyrna, a youth services librarian with the South Cobb Regional Library, reads a story during the South Cobb Family Storytime on Tuesday. Andrew Cicco Trish Bordeaux with her daughter, Dream Bordeaux, 14 months, moving around during singing time at the South Cobb Family Storytime at the South Cobb Regional Library on Tuesday. Andrew Cicco Zantea Staten of Austell with her boys, Azai, 2, and Kyro, 1, posing before the start of the South Cobb Family Storytime at the South Cobb Regional Library on Tuesday. Andrew Cicco Gordon and Brianna Cawlby with their kids, Arielle, 3, and Alexander, 10 months, dancing during singing time at the South Cobb Family Storytime at the South Cobb Regional Library on Tuesday. Andrew Cicco Candice Rucker of Mableton with her son, Avery, 3, during the South Cobb Family Storytime at the South Cobb Regional Library on Tuesday. Andrew Cicco Gerin Thomas of Mableton with her son, Gabriel, 11 months, listening to a story during the South Cobb Family Storytime at the South Cobb Regional Library on Tuesday. Andrew Cicco Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MABLETON — The South Cobb Regional Library hosted families Tuesday for a morning of songs and story time.Cloudy weather moved the morning’s event indoors to the library activity room, as children and parents gathered in a circle. Dana Peterson, a youth services librarian with the South Cobb Regional Library, led the group in a few interactive songs, giving the kids a chance to get up and move as bubbles filled the air. The event will be held again next Tuesday from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Registration is available at cobbcounty.org/library. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Cobb County Public Library System East Cobb, Georgia South Cobb Regional Library The South Cobb Regional Library Family Storytime × Post a comment as Anonymous Commenter Post As Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Anonymous Commenter × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue. Register Log In Purchase a Subscription Read Kickoff '22 Now View the e-Edition Search the MDJ's archives Never miss important local news from the MDJ Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. MDJ News Updates Select All / None Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Now Cobb commission headed back to drawing board on trash pick-up reform Boil water advisory in place for parts of east Cobb Fragrance company to expand after receiving $27 million bond Cobb County School District names Teacher of the Year Cobb development authority approves Lockheed's record $1.6 billion bond issue
