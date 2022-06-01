AUSTELL — Officials from Powder Springs and Austell talked development and other issues before the South Cobb Business Association Wednesday, pitching their communities as ripe for new business and housing.
“My elevator speech is the fact that Austell is open for business … there's never been a better time to open up a business in Austell,” said Darrell Weaver, Austell’s economic development director.
Weaver was joined on a panel by Marsellas Williams, his counterpart in Powder Springs, and the mayors of Austell and Powder Springs — Ollie Clemons and Al Thurman.
Thurman wants to make Powder Springs a destination. The city has pursued revitalization of its historic downtown by buying up more than a dozen properties through the city’s Downtown Development Authority.
“We want to be able to control our own destiny,” Thurman said. “We want to be able to own property, so a developer comes to us, we have some say in what goes on that property, what we'd like to see in our downtown area.”
In an attempt to provide a new centerpiece to the area, Powder Springs in recent years built a new park downtown, which bears Thurman’s name and includes an amphitheater. Last year, the city sold 6.3 acres of downtown property, including its city hall, to Atlanta-based Novare Group, which plans to build more than 200 apartments on the site. (Powder Springs is currently in the process of building a new city hall nearby.)
Williams said Novare’s mixed-use development will provide a “halo effect” and bring new life to businesses in the area. He called Powder Springs a “diamond in the rough,” well-situated off Interstate 20 and home to a workforce where more than 35% of residents have bachelor’s degrees.
As part of the city’s development strategy, the council also rezoned and annexed 127 acres of land last year to make way for a new logistics center, which is expected to bring hundreds of jobs.
In Austell, Clemons said the city has focused on improving public safety services, especially response times, to spur development. That effort includes closing unincorporated islands where Cobb County previously had jurisdiction, in order to make service delivery smoother.
Clemons and Weaver both said diversifying Austell’s housing stock is a priority, aiming for a better mix of apartments, single-family homes and townhomes, while trying to maintain affordability.
“I want everyone to have the opportunity to be able to grow and remain and age in place,” Clemons said.
Per Weaver, Austell has about 450 homes “in the pipeline,” which have gone through the planning process and should be built soon. Another 350 are currently in the planning process. Demand in the area is hot, he said, which should attract more businesses to the area.
The Austell council recently approved a new senior housing complex that will house about 74 residents, with a mix of market-rate and affordable units, officials said.
New private investment is coming into Austell’s downtown, too, Weaver said, improving commercial spaces that have long withered.
“There have been some buildings there that have been sitting there for decades, I mean, multiple decades, and nothing ever changed,” Weaver said. “Fast forward to today, it is night and day. … They’re just seeing opportunity.”
One of the biggest draws for new business, both small and large, are quality-of-life factors, Weaver said. The city’s first ever multi-use trail, which is currently being developed, will improve Austell’s appeal.
The Austell-Powder Springs Trail, as its being called, will connect the Silver Comet Linear Park in Powder Springs to downtown Austell four miles away.
The trail has been billed as a south Cobb version of the Atlanta Beltline. Austell hopes to leverage the Silver Comet connection in the way that Powder Springs has done. Thurman noted his city has added signage and other branding that promotes downtown Powder Springs along the bike trail.
“That is going to be something that'll be a benefit to all the business owners here, to the residents. … If you live closer to a park or green space, typically your property values are higher,” Weaver said.
