The code amendment package Cobb commissioners will review Tuesday proposes four zones for trash collection in the county, a possible change that is already rankling residents and eliciting concern from some commissioners.
Language in the revised code says only one service provider would be permitted for each of the four new zones in the county. Under the current code, Cobb residents can choose their service provider, and the county is not split into zones for trash pick-up.
Jonathan Jenkins, head of Cobb's Sustainability, Waste and Beautification Department, confirmed proposed changes to the code regarding waste pick-up would create four waste management zones. Jenkins said the draft changes are based on Gwinnett’s program, which he said has been successful thus far.
Ahead of the commission’s meeting to discuss a proposed code amendment package, two Cobb commissioners said they have received complaints from residents about potential changes to garbage pick-up.
Commissioner Keli Gambrill said residents who have contacted her said they do not want the county mandating their service provider.
“They want to have that ability to have that freedom of choice,” she said.
One of Gambrill’s biggest concerns is that many service providers operating in the county are small businesses that came about because larger service providers were falling short of their duties.
Should these code changes pass, she said, those smaller providers will be priced out by bigger trash companies. Gambrill said the larger companies will continue offering subpar service as they are spread thin by more area to cover, and as more Atlanta-area localities potentially adopt similar pick-up systems.
“The proposed amendments for the solid waste portion of the code, in my opinion, is giving the county the ability to eliminate providers from providing that service,” Gambrill said.
Jenkins said he and his staff proposed the code changes after commissioners approached his office with a request to help solve multiple problems in garbage hauling not addressed by the code as it stands.
“Our current system does not require garbage haulers to offer services in any specific area or throughout the county,” Jenkins said, explaining residents may complain about one hauler not providing service to their area, while others may be pleased with services from the same hauler.
According to Jenkins, commissioners – he didn’t say which ones – wanted to require haulers to provide recycling and prohibit them from refusing to service areas like dead-end streets and cul-de-sacs, aspects targeted by the code changes his office drafted.
Jenkins said the changes would mandate that "if a hauler has a residential service agreement to service that zone, then they are agreeing to provide service for 100% coverage of that zone."
Gambrill is also wary of the recycling requirement, saying the demand for recycled goods is not high enough to warrant such a change to the code.
“And I back that statement up with, we’ve had a supply chain shortage based on COVID or whatever you want to attribute it to,” Gambrill said. “If there was truly a need for materials, why didn’t recycled materials take off during that time, since it would have been an option as a substitute to other material that wasn’t available.”
This is not the first time garbage zones have been proposed by Jenkins. Last year, he suggested commissioners consider creating garbage "districts" across the county in which residents could choose their garbage provider based on prices and the services they needed.
Robin Meyer, secretary of the Mableton Improvement Coalition, said that while her group has not yet taken a position on this or any other part of the code amendment package, she has personally had problems with her garbage pick-up service. She added it is a common complaint she sees on social media from neighbors.
"If you look at Nextdoor and Facebook, you would see constant consumer complaints about trash pick-up, about missing pick-ups or things of that nature," Meyer said.
Meyer noted her hauler has blamed pick-up problems on staff shortages, a problem Commissioner JoAnn Birrell identified as a common source of complaints among constituents, and one that municipal governments like Smyrna and Marietta have been dealing with in recent months.
Birrell said she has received about 10 emails from constituents against the new proposal to date. Birrell said she will learn more about the package’s proposals at Tuesday’s work session, but has a preference for greater choice for hauling services in Cobb, especially if it is the zone system that the changes propose.
“I think you should be able to choose who you want and not be mandated to have one hauler in each of the four zones,” Birrell said.
