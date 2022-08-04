More than a year later, Astrid Dahl Paris tears up as she talks about losing her father to COVID-19.
Bob Dahl, a military veteran, passed away from the illness on Nov. 21, 2020. Due to pandemic rules in the pre-vaccine era, Paris couldn’t be by her father's side as he slipped away in an Alabama hospital.
“It was really unfortunately very similar to other people’s stories where he had to die alone,” the 40-year-old Smyrna resident recalled this week.
Her journey led her to realize she wasn’t the only person grieving this way. Now she’s serving as the state captain for the COVID March to Remember, a public gathering this weekend. Georgia’s event will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 435 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta.
In the fog of her grief, Paris talked with other people who lost loved ones in the pandemic and attended support groups.
“This is a different sort of grief that’s shared by many, if that makes sense,” she said. “That helped me get through the early stages. I was angry, as many people were.”
COVID Survivors for Change, the group which is leading the Atlanta event and more than 20 others across the nation this weekend, is hosting webinars offering tips on how survivors and advocates can reach out to their elected officials to tell their stories.
“We actually went to the Capitol earlier this year and we talked to a representative who actually had long COVID but didn’t identify with that term,” Paris recalled, “so there’s this huge missing piece of education, so that’s why we’re doing this event.”
The group also helps people cope with their grief and the financial effects that can linger from a brush with COVID-19.
“I saw a great need talking with people outside the community,” Paris said.
The event Saturday is only a gathering, with speeches from elected officials and health care workers who are on the front lines as the pandemic continues (the march in the title refers to a walk across the Brooklyn Bridge at the New York event).
Paris said she hopes people will come to connect with other COVID-19 survivors, and to learn more about the ongoing health crisis.
“There are so many other people who are just dealing with it and not thinking how they’ve been sick,” she said. “They just think, this is just how it is, and it doesn’t have to be that way.
“Whether you are bereaved or were sick for a long time, we want to connect with them, so they know they have a community. This was a traumatic experience for so many people. Out of that, we hope people can become advocates so they can get recognition for their sickness.”
People who can’t attend the event can still support it. Organizers will be promoting the COVID March to Remember on social media on Friday using the hashtags #SupportCOVIDSurvivors, #MarchtoRemember and #AddYellow. And, there are virtual events where people can log on to march in their own communities.
Those who attend on Saturday are asked to wear blue and yellow.
“They’re both for remembrance, awareness,” Paris said. “The yellow is for those who lost, and the blue represents the long COVID survivors.”
In all, there have been 32,396 confirmed deaths from COVID-19 in Georgia, including 1,730 in Cobb County, as of July 27.
