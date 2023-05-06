Aunt Fanny Seated.jpg

Pictured is Fanny Williams, the namesake of Aunt Fanny’s Cabin. Williams worked as a housekeeper and cook for Smyrna’s Campbell family, but was also a prominent civil rights activist.

 Courtesy - Smyrna History Musuem
Fanny Williams (Bagwell design).jpeg

Vinnie Bagwell's proposal for a memorial to Fanny Williams.
Fanny Williams (Wilson and Hayes).jpeg

The proposal from David Wilson, Stephen Hayes and Michael Gonzalez for a memorial to Fanny Williams. 
Fanny Williams (Hightower).jpeg

Frederick Hightower's proposal for a memorial to Fanny Williams.
Fanny Williams (Cherrylion studios).jpeg

A proposed memorial to Fanny Williams from Martin Dawe of Cherrylion Studios.
