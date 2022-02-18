Smyrna Mayor Derek Norton poses in front of the undeveloped, 1-acre lot in downtown Smyrna where StillFire Brewing plans to build a brewery. To the left is the Smyrna Community Center. To the right is Atlanta Road.
This rendering shows StillFire Brewing’s vision to build a brewery in downtown Smyrna. Since this rendering was released, the plan has been revised to make the brewery two stories, not three as pictured here. This is the view people would see when viewing the brewery from the area currently occupied by the roundabout in downtown.
This concept, produced by Pond and Company, shows a preliminary plan for Smyrna's Village Green Park.
City of Smyrna/Pond and Company
MDJ
City of Smyrna
These example images show the kinds of features that Village Green Park may include.
SMYRNA — City Council members got a first look at a concept for a small park planned for downtown Smyrna at a Thursday work session.
Village Green Park will be built on 0.42 acres, just south of the StillFire Brewing brewery that will be constructed downtown. The brewery and adjacent park are sandwiched in between Atlanta Road and the Smyrna Community Center.
Andrew Kohr of Pond and Company presented the concept, which devotes most of the area to lawn space. Some of the lawn space would be fenced and pet-friendly, complete with watering and pet waste stations.
About 2,200 square feet would be devoted to a playground. The concept also calls for a small stage, a shaded picnic area and a public art space.
The concept includes preserving the large trees that line Village Green Circle, the park’s southern boundary. To do so, Kohr said construction will have to work around the trees and their large roots, which may necessitate design changes.
The concept was received with few questions from the council.
The next step, per Smyrna Administrator Joe Bennett, is to bid out the design portion of the project and see how Pond’s concept lines up with the budget the city has set.
Village Green Park is a small piece of a larger revamp of downtown Smyrna, pushed by first-term Mayor Derek Norton, who says the plan will make the area more of a destination. The majority of the council has voted in support of the plans, which have provoked spirited debate among residents.
The council last year approved redeveloping the roundabout near the community center and the Smyrna Public Library into new greenspace.
In January, council signed off on selling off an acre of city-owned land to StillFire, which will build a two-story, 15,000-square-foot brewery there. The proceeds from that sale — $600,000 — will be used to fund Village Green Park.
The city also plans to build a new parking deck within walking distance of these amenities, just north of downtown.
