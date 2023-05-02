SMYRNA — It's garden season.
Five Smyrna residents will be showing off the fruits of their labor on Saturday for Keep Smyrna Beautiful's annual garden tour.
Standing by one of her front yard fountains with the soothing sound of cascading water, Phyllis Owens, chairwoman of Keep Smyrna Beautiful, said she loves working outside with her hands.
"We had a food-producing garden growing up, and I was always outside working," Owens said. "I like seeing what I can do with the space I have and making cozy nooks. I have a nice mix of sun, shade and plants. You can usually find something of interest."
Owens, who last hosted a tour 10 years ago, was busy preparing her yard for the event.
"Gardening is a constant process of getting things ready," she said.
Last year, more than 300 people turned out for the event, said Eloise Holland, a coordinator for Keep Smyrna Beautiful.
"Most people usually don't make it to all five houses unless they're motivated," Holland said. "It also depends on the weather. We've sold over 100 tickets so far, but most people wait to see how the weather will be before buying a ticket."
The event will occur regardless of the weather. There is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms Saturday in Smyrna, according to the National Weather Service. The forecast predicts a partly sunny sky, with a high near 81.
The event attracts gardeners and people who love being outdoors, Owens said.
"There are usually groups of ladies who no longer garden but have a love of flowers who take the tour," Owens said. "People generally stay for 20 or 30 minutes at each house."
Keep Smyrna Beautiful described each garden on the tour, listed below:
- Native shrubs, trees, perennials, annuals, and bulbs with reclaimed stepping blocks, floating deck featuring flamingo cut-outs and other fun art pieces handmade by the owners, and a boardwalk make up the first garden.
- Packed with a diverse mix of shrubs, annuals, and perennials chosen to bring in lots of color, attract pollinators, and focus on a variety of heights pleasing to the eye, the second garden has a columned stone outer wall and a paver walkway with artificial turf in the shady regions of the yard. This is a certified Earthcraft craftsman-style home focusing on eco-friendly materials largely made up of recycled plastics, which alleviates the need for herbicides, fertilizers, and mowing. A drip irrigation system minimizes evaporation and water waste to avoid runoff from the property.
- The third garden features over 15 species of hostas in a wide variety of shapes, sizes and colors, surrounding a large area of shade-friendly creeping red fescue. Other shade flora includes Japanese maples, Fatsia japonica, Lenten roses, and cast iron plants, along with a variety of ferns. A true serenity garden.
- The fourth garden is a certified backyard wildlife habitat with a pond and bird, butterfly, and pollinator plants. There is also a meditation garden. Azaleas, jasmine and amaryllis, progressing to roses, summer daises, cone flowers, and sun loving summer annuals should be blooming. There is also a vegetable and herb garden, blueberry bushes, and fruit trees. The garden relies on non-toxic and pollinator friendly pest control products, attracting birds, butterflies, pollinators, and other beneficial critters.
- The fifth garden includes sun-loving perennials while the shady backyard is watched over by a massive white oak. A newly added fountain offers sound enjoyment and insect and bird diversity. A combination of impulse nursery purchases, native plant rescues, and pass-alongs from friends and fellow gardeners create a tapestry of texture, color, and form in this garden.
Ticketholders have the chance to explore five of Smyrna’s most beautiful private gardens at locations throughout the city, in any order. Parking is available on the street, and people can enjoy refreshments at the Tea Room and a plant sale open to the public at the Taylor-Brawner House.
Once tickets are purchased, information about the locations on the tour will be provided. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 the day of the event.
For more information, visit keepsmyrnabeautiful.com/garden-tour.
All proceeds from the tour and plant sale support Keep Smyrna Beautiful programs, with a portion set aside for student scholarships.
