SMYRNA — The city has retained a law firm to assist in the redistricting process for its seven wards.
This week, Parker Berry, an attorney from Mississippi law firm Butler Snow, gave a presentation on the redistricting process to Smyrna Mayor Derek Norton, City Council members and city staff. To date, the firm has billed Smyrna about $9,800 for its services, according to the city.
Berry explained that the first criterion the city must meet is the “one person, one vote” rule, meaning a person’s vote in one ward is roughly equal to a person’s vote in any other ward.
“In other words, is it underrepresented or overrepresented,” Berry said, regarding the different wards’ populations.
The city must redraw ward lines after each census if it does not meet the Supreme Court’s requirements. According to Berry, one requirement is that the combined deviation from the ideal population in each ward for the largest and smallest wards cannot combine to be more than 10%.
Based on census numbers, Berry calculated the ideal population size for each ward to be 7,992 people, based on 2020 census data showing Smyrna’s population at 55,945 people.
As it stands, Ward 1 is 1,343 people, or 16.8% below that ideal number, while Ward 3 has more than 10,000 people, and is 25.53% over it. Combined, those percentages equal 42.33%, far higher than the 10% limit the Supreme Court requires.
“That’s large, 42% deviation is large,” Berry said. “We’re doing a number of these and I don’t know if I’ve seen, it’s not bad, it just is the way it is with your growth and population shifts. That’s just a lot of population imbalance between your seven wards.”
The council members who represent Smyrna's seven wards are:
- Ward 1: Glenn Pickens
- Ward 2: Latonia Hines
- Ward 3: Travis Lindley
- Ward 4: Charles Welch
- Ward 5: Susan Wilkinson
- Ward 6: Tim Gould
- Ward 7: Lewis Wheaton
Two plans
Berry provided Smyrna with two different redistricting plans. In both, the new boundaries for Wards 4, 5, 6 and 7 are the same, while there are slight variations in the boundaries and population sizes for Wards 1, 2 and 3.
In the first plan, the population ranges in each ward from 7,632 residents (Ward 1) to 8,222 residents (Ward 6). In the second, the range is 7,770 residents (Ward 3) to 8,222 residents (Ward 6).
“I think they’re very similar, and the Ward 1, 2 and 3 representatives will let us know what they decide and we’ll put forward the map,” Norton said. “The next step is going to be for a public meeting to make sure that the public knows and has all the information with what we’re doing.”
Norton said the city's efforts to educate the public on redistricting should prevent residents from being caught off guard by the changes.
“Ward 3 had grown the most and so had to shed some of its area into other wards, so the outskirts of Ward 3, there will be an education effort to make sure everybody knows what new ward they will be in,” Norton said. “I think we can go through this process with minimal hiccups or confusion.”
Norton expects the public meeting to happen in the next couple of weeks, with a vote on the matter to follow not long after that. He did not provide an exact timetable for when the meeting would happen or when the council would vote on the preferred map.
The Voting Rights Act
Redistricting is also based on another law established during the civil rights era that deals with voting: the 1965 Voting Rights Act.
“Specifically Section 2, which prohibits minority vote dilution,” Berry said. Section 2 bans practices that either expressly discriminate against citizens based on race, color or membership in a language minority group, or result in discrimination based on those categories.
To adhere to Section 2 of the law, Smyrna must have a certain balance of Black and part-Black voting-age populations in each of its seven wards.
In the calculations he provided to Smyrna officials, Berry also included the Asian voting-age population, which represents the other minority group that comprises a significant portion of the Smyrna electorate.
