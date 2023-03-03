SMYRNA — The City Council on Monday will vote on approving four more contracts related to the ongoing overhaul of downtown.
One item is a contract with Chamblee-based Winter Construction to construct Village Green Park, with a guaranteed maximum price of $1.45 million.
The funding for the park, which will be located just south of the StillFire Brewing brewery, has already been allocated. In January 2022, the council sold an acre of city-owned land to StillFire, which will build a two-story, 15,000-square-foot brewery there.
The proceeds from that sale — $600,000 — were to fund Village Green Park. Last April, the council allocated an additional $400,000 for the park from the city’s federal COVID-19 relief funds, and last December, allocated another $500,000 from the city’s general fund.
Public Works Director Eric Randall said at a Thursday work session that, barring any changes to the park concept, the $1.45 million figure is final.
“We have a scope that is based on the site plan. … That's all the money there is. If we change the scope, we will then speak with Winter about that, but otherwise, they are committing to this as the maximum,” Randall said.
Earthwork will start within a month or so, and construction is expected to last about six months. Mayor Derek Norton told the MDJ that the park will be “substantially complete” by late May or early June — residents will be able to use the park, though not all of its features will be installed.
Norton said that also applies to the new greenspace being built just west of Village Green Park, where the large roundabout once sat. The greenspace will be open this summer, even if some structures are not totally finished, he said.
About $6.5 million has been allocated for the greenspace project, funded by the 2022 special-purpose local-option sales tax.
Parking
In addition to the contract for Village Green Park, the council is scheduled to vote Monday on a trio of design and engineering contracts for the city’s new downtown parking deck.
The three contracts with Marietta-based Croy Engineering total $239,450.
Norton said construction on the two-story, 197-space deck is planned to start this fall after the city’s festival season winds down. The city is targeting completion in spring 2024.
“I think it's going to be a huge benefit for residents,” Norton told the MDJ. “We don't have enough parking down here. Especially with the new parks, with the stage, and everything that's going to be going on down there, I think it's extremely needed and will be heavily used.”
The deck will be built in a way that two or three additional levels could be added in the future, if the demand warrants it.
Councilman Charles “Corkey” Welch said during the work session that he wants the city to ensure the parking deck is built according to its budget.
“Let's hold their feet to the fire,” he said, of holding contractors to their word.
The deck is budgeted for about $4 million in the city’s 2022 SPLOST projects, and will be located south of the Smyrna police station on Atlanta Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.