SMYRNA — A beloved Jonquil City business will have to start looking elsewhere for a new location.
This week, the Smyrna City Council unanimously denied the business’s rezoning request for just shy of an acre of land at 3410 Atlanta Road, near its intersection with Campbell Road.
Despite the strong show of support for Neighbors Feed & Seed Supply Co. — more than 100 people packed into the Smyrna Community Center for the hearing, many wearing green to stand with the local garden store — there were also dozens of residents in attendance to oppose the request.
Neighbors Feed & Seed was seeking rezoning for its store to move to Atlanta Road after being forced to move out of its previous location at 1565 Roswell St., in the Williams Park neighborhood, in March. It is now in a temporary location at 2938 Jonquil Drive.
Staying alive
The business, which opened in the early 20th century, had been in Williams Park since the mid-1970s. Owner Bill Lobe was forced to move out of the Roswell Street location when the store’s landlord refused to sell him the property and instead sold to a developer, Lobe told the MDJ.
Lobe added that, as far as he knows, the store, though it has undergone both name and location changes, is one of the oldest continually operating businesses in Smyrna.
Lobe, who has been an owner of the store for five years and took full ownership in October 2021, is renting the space at its temporary location at Jonquil Drive on a month-to-month basis. (Lobe said the owner of the Jonquil Drive property has not determined a long-term plan for the site as the owner had hoped to redevelop the property in the future.)
He said the personal experience offered by Neighbors Feed & Seed differentiates it from big box stores, which may have once had a more personal feel, but have lost that in recent years.
“If you are trying to help something stay alive or grow, you need something from our store,” Lobe said.
He said the store is a garden center with a focus on organic products, though it is also “an unofficial community center” where people can come for advice, whether about gardening, feeding or any other service offered by the store, and feel at home.
Lobe also calls himself a “small farm concierge,” noting the store has various products for small-scale farming that are typically hard to find in the broader market.
“People come to us looking for a personal touch and specific help and special orders, and really we see ourselves as part of the community,” Lobe said. “It’s not a faceless company.”
Council’s concerns
Despite a 6-1 recommendation for approval from the Smyrna Planning and Zoning Board in November, Lobe’s store was unable to get past the concerns of the City Council. Smyrna council members shared those concerns about the property at this week’s meeting.
Council members Latonia Hines and Travis Lindley focused on plans for overflow parking across from the 3410 Atlanta Road address at Covenant Church. The nearest crosswalk, at the intersection with Campbell Road, is about a quarter-mile north of the site.
Hines said she was concerned about people crossing Atlanta Road near the business instead of walking up to the crosswalk. Lindley added context to her statement.
“I still have concerns about this business being, and any new business being on a major thoroughfare, particularly in an area where we have had a fatality where somebody was crossing as they were supposed to at a crosswalk, and was killed,” Lindley said. “The idea that we do have a game of chicken across a five-lane road is of concern.”
The council also brought up the conflict between the rezoning request and the city’s future land use plan, under which the property is supposed to be used for medium-density residential development.
Roughly 20 people spoke for or against the request. Supporters noted the long history of the store and its central role in the city’s business community.
Josh Daugherty, a Marietta resident who owns an acting studio in Smyrna, said the store is “vital to our community.”
“Connection, human connection, advice, somebody knowing your name, knowing your kid’s name, knowing your dog’s name, knowing what you grow in your garden,” Daugherty said. “I’ve never seen that at Home Depot, or Lowe’s, or Walmart. ... It’s the human connection of real people owning real businesses.”
Residents of the neighborhood behind the proposed site brought up concerns about noise from the store, as well as parking and privacy, in their speeches opposing the request.
“Saying ‘no’ to this rezoning request doesn’t mean the council or the neighbors don’t support small businesses or economic development of the city,” said Sabrina Frost, a nearby resident. “Let’s keep the commitment to the residents who expect, based on these plans, that this area will be residential and reserve this property for more homes and rooftops that can support the city’s initiative of homes within walkable distance to the downtown commercial district.”
Mayor Pro Tem Tim Gould, who represents the area where Neighbors Seed & Feed sought to move, said the case was a perfect example of the council needing to balance support of economic development with its commitment to protecting Smyrna’s neighborhoods.
“You can tell this is a challenging decision for us, just with the passion of both sides, so we’re left with the zoning factors, really, as a guide,” Gould said.
Those factors guided them toward a 7-0 vote to deny the request.
Regrouping
Kathryn Jackson-Van Detta, the wild bird department manager at Neighbors Feed & Seed, said she was disappointed by the council’s vote, but added that the store would be in its temporary location at least through the spring.
Jackson-Van Detta said after the “daunting” rezoning process, she expected Lobe, the owner, to take some time to reevaluate the store’s options for relocating.
“The community rallied around and really supported Bill, so we really are gonna hope to capitalize on that, and people are gonna give him some suggestions and see where we’re gonna go next,” Jackson-Van Detta said.
Lobe said it was discouraging to lose before the City Council after seven months of work put into preparing the zoning application. For now, the store will remain open as he starts plotting the next move in the search for a new location.
That search will remain challenging, he said, due to “prohibitively expensive real estate” and the requisite space needed by a store like Neighbors Seed & Feed, with ample indoor and outdoor space to serve its customers.
He added that Neighbors Feed & Seed’s loyal community will be there with him as he seeks to keep alive a store all about helping things stay alive.
“We really do have a good community and a great customer base, and that’s because the very nature of the business is very close to the earth,” Lobe said. “I don’t just sell widgets or televisions or gasoline. We sell things that help people help themselves and make their lives better and more beautiful.”
