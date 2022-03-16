SMYRNA — In the final hours before a deadline for proposals, the city received four bids to save Aunt Fanny's Cabin, the 19th-century structure that once housed an Old South-themed restaurant.
Proposals were due by 10 a.m. Wednesday. Mayor Derek Norton had told the MDJ late afternoon Tuesday that no bids had been received.
The City Council plans to discuss the proposals at its work session Thursday night.
Two proposals were submitted by the Coalition to Save Aunt Fanny’s Cabin, a group of residents who have been advocating for the cabin's preservation since January.
A third proposal was submitted by Whey To Go, a juice company whose owner, Karen Shockley, has spoken out about the cabin at City Council meetings and coalition press conferences.
A fourth proposal was submitted by Acworth-based Ashley Limousin Farms, a beef company.
The cabin was the home of a restaurant that glorified the Old South, operating from 1941 until the 1990s. It became a destination in Smyrna, attracting tourists, celebrities and politicians. But it did so by employing offensive, minstrel show-esque caricatures of Black people.
Since the council’s December vote to demolish or give away the cabin, however, some residents have campaigned for the structure to be saved in honor of its namesake: Fanny Williams.
Williams was a Black woman who worked as a housekeeper for Smyrna’s prominent Campbell family, which started the restaurant. She has been credited as an early civil rights figure in Cobb County, helping found the Cobb Cooperative in Marietta, the state’s first all-Black hospital, and enduring intimidation from the Ku Klux Klan for her efforts.
A committee of council members and community residents has been set up and tasked with honoring Williams, at the site where the cabin currently sits, next to the Smyrna History Museum.
“You cannot tell the story of Fanny Williams without speaking of the cabin, because the cabin was an instrumental part of her story,” said Maryline Blackburn, a former City Council member who leads the Coalition to Save Aunt Fanny’s Cabin, on Wednesday.
After the restaurant went out of business, the city moved the cabin to its current location. No foundation was built for the cabin, however, and the city failed to maintain the structure over the past quarter century. It was closed to the public last year after the city’s building inspector determined it was too dangerous to remain open, having suffered water damage. The estimated expense of repairing the cabin was between $400,000 and $600,000, a cost the mayor and council balked at.
Yet Blackburn and others have pointed to the city’s $3.1 million purchase and renovation of the historic Reed House, located just down the street, which was built in 1910.
Council members have said the cabin itself is not the only vehicle to honor Williams, and argued the restaurant exploited her image for profit.
Mayor Derek Norton has been adamant that the cabin will be removed from its current spot — either by demolition or by a privately funded moving and restoration.
Some preservation advocates have suggested the city would prefer the cabin be destroyed to bury the uglier parts of Smyrna’s history.
“This is to save the history of Smyrna, regardless of how good, bad, ugly, pretty it is. It is Smyrna’s history, and we have to fight to save it,” Blackburn said Wednesday.
Proposals
The city refused to provide copies of the bids before the council reviews them, but did provide a list of names of people who submitted proposals.
Blackburn provided copies of the two proposals submitted by the coalition. Shockley declined to share her proposal before the council meeting. Ashley Limousin Farms could not be reached for comment.
One of the coalition’s proposals goes against the council’s decision by proposing the cabin not be moved, but instead be transferred to the coalition. In the proposal, the coalition writes that it was “strongly advised that moving the cabin could be a detrimental act,” citing an unnamed building mover.
The coalition could assume ownership of the cabin and lease the land it sits upon from the city, the proposal says. The coalition and “their non-profit partners” would renovate, operate and maintain the cabin.
Under the coalition’s other proposal, the cabin would be moved to an unspecified location in Smyrna’s Rose Garden Hills neighborhood.
A GoFundMe organized by coalition member Shaun Martin has raised $4,000 for the cabin. Blackburn said the coalition has commitments from other donors, but declined to share more information.
The coalition’s proposal to move the cabin says “grants have been identified and will be pursued upon the successful award of the cabin,” and that partners would also provide in-kind donations.
The City Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the human resources training room of City Hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.