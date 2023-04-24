Train horns on a stretch of railroad in Smyrna will be silenced starting in June, should the Cobb Board of Commissioners give final approval to the move at its meeting Tuesday.
The commission is set to vote on a formal notice to railroad operator Norfolk Southern and the Georgia Department of Transportation establishing the quiet zone railroad crossing at Nickajack Road, near Heritage and Thompson parks. The track would go silent starting June 6.
Train conductors are obligated by federal law to blare the horns of the train as it approaches an intersection that is not designated a quiet zone.
However, trains cannot routinely sound their horns in an area considered a quiet zone, according to the Federal Railroad Administration, though they may still be sounded in emergency situations or to comply with federal rules.
The $435,000 price tag to create the quiet zone covers costs such as the specialized railroad equipment needed to earn the designation, including signalization one mile from the intersection for train operators to recognize that they can should not blow the horn when they reach the area.
Additionally, extra crossbars on either side of the intersection will ensure approaching drivers are aware of the crossing train.
Though the county first issued a notice of intent for the quiet zone in October 2018, the idea for the zone dates back nearly a decade, as the MDJ previously reported.
In 2019, then-Smyrna Councilman Ron Fennel said conversations about establishing a quiet zone had been ongoing for about five years.
Smyrna allocated $108,750 of its special-purpose local-option sales tax funds for the quiet zone that year, while Cobb designated $326,250 in 2016 SPLOST funds for the project.
Fennel noted three-fourths of the intersection is in unincorporated Cobb, while one-fourth is in Smyrna, hence the price split.
In February, Norfolk Southern informed the county the signal devices had been installed.
As Chairwoman Lisa Cupid noted during a Monday morning review of the commission’s agenda, at least one resident in the area of the crossing is constantly contacting her about the crossing.
Apparently, she's not alone: Commissioners Monique Sheffield and Jerica Richardson noted that resident emails them in the middle of the night, apparently as the horns are blaring.
“When he hears it, you may as well say that you hear it,” Sheffield said.
Drew Raessler, Cobb’s transportation director, said the commissioners are not alone in receiving complaints about the crossing from the nearby resident.
“He reaches out to us too,” Raessler said. “Long time coming.”
