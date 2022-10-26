SMYRNA — The Jonquil City's 150th anniversary has come and gone, but Smyrna's stewards have ensured its most recent birthday is not lost to history.
The Smyrna Public Library has published a coffee table scrapbook with about 500 color and black and white photos in honor of the city's sesquicentennial celebration. The 160-page book also features a full color dust jacket, full color endpapers and a foil-embossed city seal on the cover.
Mary Moore, the director of the city library, told the MDJ the book has been years in the making. Former Smyrna City Administrator Tammi Saddler Jones asked Moore to look into making the book about three years ago, when the upcoming anniversary came to their attention.
When Jones left and Joe Bennett took over as city administrator, he was supportive of the effort to publish the book.
"So, it was a really big group project, we had a committee, every department submitted ideas, all the City Council members submitted ideas," Moore said. "People submitted photographs, department heads worked on text for me, so it was a large group project over a three-year process."
Moore said the book's photos span the last 25 to 30 years, though they wanted to ensure most of the pictures are from the present day.
"That was the original concept of the book, is, we want it to be a celebration of who we are right now," Moore said.
The book includes a foreword from Mayor Derek Norton and eight chapters spanning topics from Smyrna's founding to its elected officials over the last few decades to different neighborhoods throughout the city.
"Hopefully our history buffs will be satisfied with the little tidbits of history here and there, but really the focus is concentrating on where Smyrna is today and where we see ourselves going in the future," Moore said.
Jennifer Bennett, city spokesperson, said the city's next anniversary celebration will continue the theme of looking forward.
"Now we're moving on, so the 151st celebration will include the new downtown redesign," Bennett said.
Chapter four of the book is titled "Downtown Reimagined" and focuses on the redevelopment of Smyrna's downtown that is anticipated for completion sometime next year.
Moore explained the "reimagining" of the downtown began with public meetings in the late 1980s.
"Now, we're benefitting today, with all of the renovations and renewal that has happened ... from Belmont to Jonquil (Plaza)," Moore said. "Everything that came with that, a new library, a new community center, a new City Hall, all of that is part of our story, of who we are today, all of that renewal."
The book comes shortly after the city's "Culture and Spirit" birthday celebration, an all-day event Oct. 8, during which it was estimated 30,000 to 40,000 people came to Atlanta Road for food and drinks, a free concert featuring bands Toad the Wet Sprocket and Train and fireworks to end the night.
Copies of the book are available for purchase at the Smyrna Public Library, 100 Village Green Circle; Smyrna Museum, 2861 Atlanta Road; Smyrna Community Center, 200 Village Green Circle, and the Wolfe Adult Recreation Center, 884 Church Street. Copies are $26 each. Cash, check, and credit card payments are accepted. Proceeds from the sale of the book will help to defray the cost of publication and printing.
