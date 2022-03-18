SMYRNA — Mayor Derek Norton said Thursday he expects Aunt Fanny’s Cabin to be saved after the city received four proposals from private citizens to preserve the dilapidated former restaurant.
“I'm thankful that we've got some proposals here. And it won't be demolished, but it will be moved,” Norton said.
The City Council once again debated the legacy of the historic cabin — and its future — at its work session Thursday night. On Monday, the council will vote on choosing a proposal to move the structure away from its current location on Atlanta Road next to the Smyrna History Museum.
Of the four proposals, three provide plans to move the cabin, in the spirit of the request for proposals issued by the city. One proposal called for the cabin to stay where it is, suggesting the city relinquish ownership of the building and lease the land to a private entity. Norton made it clear he didn’t consider that an option.
“The way I see it in my mind is we choose a proposal Monday, and then staff gets with them and works out details. And then we go from there,” Norton said.
The cabin, believed to have been built for sharecroppers in the late 19th century, housed an Old South-themed restaurant from 1941 until it folded in the 1990s. A popular Smyrna destination, it attracted tourists, celebrities and politicians, but became controversial for its use of offensive caricatures of Black people and glorification of the antebellum period.
After the restaurant went out of business, the city moved the cabin to its current location. No foundation was built for the cabin, however, and the city failed to maintain the structure over the past quarter century. It was closed to the public last year after the city’s building inspector determined it was too dangerous to remain open, having suffered water damage. The estimated expense of repairing the cabin was between $400,000 and $600,000, a cost the mayor and council balked at.
In December, council members voted 5-2 to demolish the cabin, unless it received a proposal to move and restore it.
Honoring Fanny Williams
Since December, some residents have campaigned for the structure to be saved in honor of its namesake: Fanny Williams.
Williams was a Black woman who worked as a housekeeper for Smyrna’s prominent Campbell family, which started the restaurant. She has been credited as an early civil rights figure in Cobb County, helping found the Cobb Cooperative in Marietta, the state’s first all-Black hospital, and enduring intimidation from the Ku Klux Klan for her efforts.
Former Councilwoman Maryline Blackburn, who was the first Black person elected to the Smyrna council, has created a “Coalition to Save Aunt Fanny’s Cabin,” which staged press conferences calling for the city to save it.
Blackburn and about a dozen other people who support saving the cabin attended the work session.
“They (the council) want to put it on that one narrative that deals with the latter part of that cabin as a restaurant,” Blackburn said in an interview. “They're not looking at the fact that from 1890 it was a sharecropper's home, and in 1940, it did become a restaurant with a woman that did great things there from 1940 to 1949, when she died.”
Christa Evans Heath, a Smyrna native, wrote to the council before the meeting about the cabin’s educational value. Heath, an educator, used to teach Georgia history, and pointed out that Georgia students in fourth and eighth grades learn about sharecroppers and the Reconstruction era the cabin dates to.
“You have an elementary school that's not even a mile away that can easily walk down here and learn about those things firsthand, living history, see these things,” Heath said, later adding “I really feel that statues and monuments and things like that, you can move away. But when you take down a building, you can't get it back.”
Heath said she worked at the restaurant in the early 1980s, doing laundry and rolling silverware.
“I've told so many people that it just opened my eyes to different cultures. We were a family, we got to know each other,” she told the MDJ.
The restaurant went through a few different owners over the roughly 50 years it operated. It became less offensive as time went on, said Heath, who is white.
“I never saw any type of discrimination or even derogatory terms,” Heath said. “The owner of the restaurant at the time, George Poole, I mean, even the ones before him, they really helped the people that worked there. They helped them with medical bills, scholarships for school, all kinds of things. But it was just a great place. Living in Smyrna during the ’70s and ’80s … we didn't really have racial issues. It was just a great place to grow up.”
Luke Martin Jr., a Black man and Smyrna native, told the MDJ he worked at the restaurant while growing up in the 1950s. He sang and danced for customers while his older sister played the piano.
“That was our job, and we got paid,” Martin said. “Wasn’t nothing about doing it for nothing, it was a job. … It saved people from robbing, it saved people from going to jail, it saved people from doing a lot of things. Kids today, if you don't give them a job, what are they going to do? Rob you.”
There are plenty of places in Georgia that have dark episodes in their history, Martin argued. That doesn’t mean they should be destroyed.
Deane Bonner, president emeritus of the Cobb NAACP, agrees.
“The only reason they're concerned about cost is because this is a Black issue. … I mean, why can't you preserve our history?” Bonner told the MDJ after the council discussed the cabin. “I mean it's here in Smyrna. The rationale that these guys have in there is unbelievable. I want to … jump up and holler.”
Council weighs proposals
Blackburn provided copies of the two proposals she submitted. One calls for the cabin to be moved to an unspecified location in Smyrna’s Rose Garden Hills neighborhood. The other is the proposal to keep the cabin in place, which Norton poured cold water on during the work session.
A third proposal was submitted by Whey To Go, a juice company whose owner, Karen Shockley, has spoken out in support of saving the cabin. A fourth proposal was submitted by Acworth-based Ashley Limousin Farms, a beef company. Details of these two proposals remain under wraps. City spokesperson Jennifer Bennett said the city will not release copies until the council votes on Monday.
During the work session, council members didn’t speak much about the details of the proposals.
Councilman Charles “Corkey” Welch wanted the council to interview the people who submitted proposals, feeling the process was being rushed. Norton, though, said he wanted a vote to be taken Monday.
Councilwoman Susan Wilkinson continued to try and convince her colleagues that the council should reconsider its December decision to demolish or give away the cabin, calling it a “jewel in our community.”
“In my opinion, a lot of things have come out since the vote was taken … about the cabin and the values of the cabin to the community,” Wilkinson said, later adding, “I feel like we've never gotten a chance to have this discussion.”
Councilman Tim Gould, who served on the city Committee to Honor Aunt Fanny’s Cabin, supported Norton’s position that the city will not spend money on the cabin.
“Our goal, again, is to come up with a physical memorial, and then also some type of living, active program that will promote, you know, the life lessons and the character traits that we want to help keep alive for our community,” Gould said.
Williams after her death was used as a caricature by the restaurant, Gould said. And there were residents who spoke at the December meeting who wanted the cabin gone.
“We've had information, and I think the information that's coming out now, it's passionate, it's well intentioned, it's real, right? But … it doesn't change our vote. There's still a significant number of residents in this city that don't see it the same way (as Wilkinson).”
Councilman Lewis Wheaton, the only Black council member, has maintained a view that the building is not essential to honoring Williams.
“I tend to view it though, more as the opportunity to honor the person, not the place,” Wheaton said. “In our (committee) meeting yesterday, we talked about the value and the real opportunity to have a focused opportunity to honor her, but also the contribution of so many other people, in a space that could have so many different elements to it.”
