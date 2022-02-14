SMYRNA — Between Concord and Windy Hill roads, cars fly down, then up a long hill on South Cobb Drive. There are four travel lanes, plus a center turn lane, bordered by austere concrete sidewalks. A wide right-of-way area — about 200 feet, or 55 feet on each side of the road — leaves a no-man's-land between the road and the gas stations, auto shops and restaurants that line the corridor.
Pedestrians are far and few between. Riding a bike on the road would be treacherous. But the city is hoping to change all that.
If all goes to plan, this 1.5-mile portion of road will be radically transformed over the next decade, doubling its width. While four central lanes would remain to move traffic through, a raised, landscaped median would separate northbound and southbound lanes. Outside the central lanes, there would be landscaped barriers, then a slower local lane on each side, and space outside that for on-street parking. Finally, outside the parking lanes, new trails for pedestrians and cyclists would fill in the last bit of right-of-way.
The large right-of-way area means minimal acquisition of property by the city is required to realize this vision.
“Not only does it enhance the feel or the look of the corridor, it provides a lot of safety, for multimodal, for bikes, for pedestrians, for other things like that,” Croy Engineering’s Greg Teague said in a presentation to the city council earlier this month.
The city has long been hoping to improve safety, capacity, aesthetics and overall quality of life in the South Cobb Drive corridor, a major thoroughfare that cuts through the western part of the city. Go south on State Route 280, South Cobb Drive’s other name, and it will take you all the way to Interstate 285, then into west Atlanta. Follow it north and it will take you to Marietta, where it eventually veers east toward I-75, becoming Delk Road.
“This is something that we campaigned on,” Mayor Derek Norton told the MDJ. “It's something people have been asking for, for a long time, to refresh South Cobb Drive, particularly between Concord Road and Windy Hill … I think everybody would agree it's been neglected for years, not paid attention to. … And I told everybody when I took office, we're not going to do that.”
The city allocated $12.27 million of its 2022 special local options sales tax funds, which collects a penny on the dollar from 2022 through 2027, for improvements to downtown and South Cobb Drive. About half of that — $6.1 million or so — will be reserved for the road, with the rest funding the city’s revamp of its downtown center, which is already underway.
But the project’s total cost is estimated to be in the range of $27-28 million, Teague said, meaning the SPLOST portion would cover 20% of the cost. The rest, the city hopes, will be secured through state and federal funding. The $1 trillion-plus federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, signed into law last November, makes Norton confident the city will get the money it needs.
“There's more money out there for infrastructure projects than have been in a generation,” Norton said.
Still, even if the funding is secured, it will likely be four or five years before the project breaks ground, Teague said.
The city has applied for the project to be approved through the Georgia Department of Transportation. In April or May, Smyrna will hear whether South Cobb Drive has been approved and placed on the project list.
“That's kind of your golden ticket to be able to then apply for federal funding,” Teague told the council.
In 2016 and 2017, the city commissioned a corridor study to examine how the area could be remade. Public input was solicited from residents, business owners and other stakeholders, leading to four proposed alternatives to the current roadway design.
Option four, Norton said, will serve as the basis for conversations with GDOT and the current council now that the project is finally picking up steam. Option four was the most ambitious, calling for interior travel lanes, exterior local lanes, on-street parking, bike lanes and multi-use trails, with barriers in between.
“I call that option the Cadillac,” Norton said. “It had more features, more pedestrian-friendly options than any of the other options presented.”
If funds are secured, the city will go back and seek more public input. There will also be a long process of environmental studies before the final design phase. For now, Croy Engineering is doing initial surveying of the area.
CobbLinc operates a route that uses the road. City officials have discussed the project with GDOT Commissioner Russell McMurray, and Norton said the commissioner was excited about it because of its transit element and the city’s commitment to provide local funds.
“It moved us way up in the line as far as the process goes for getting funding,” Norton said.
Norton hopes that eventually, with a overhauled version of South Cobb Drive, the land use along the corridor will be transformed to include new development and the “live-work-play” amenities that cities are trying to attract.
“I think you'll see a lot more mixed-use density come in that space. … It'll change the whole face of that area with new entertainment and living options for Smyrna citizens,” Norton said.
In the more immediate future, Norton said the city will prioritize finishing “the gift that just keeps on taking” — an overhaul of Windy Hill Road which has been in the works for years.
“Some folks who responded to the announcement about South Cobb were saying we should get Windy Hill done first,” Norton said. “And we can assure all of them that that will be done before anything happens on South Cobb.”
