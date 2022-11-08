Smyrna is taking after another Georgia city in its attempt to promote strong race relations.
Last week, the Jonquil City hosted a community breakfast for its Racial Trust Building Initiative, which dates back to March 2021. Mayor Derek Norton said he was inspired by the city of LaGrange’s efforts, started in 2015, to train leaders and residents in bridging divides between different racial groups in the city. LaGrange Police Chief Lou Dekmar, who helped spearhead the initiative in his city, spoke at the breakfast
“It’s tough conversations about perceptions and how we deal with each other and biases and that type of thing, and it’s real powerful stuff,” Norton said of the program, which includes two days of workshops and other events organized by the city, like the community breakfast held Wednesday. “You do a pretty big deep dive over two days into issues that aren’t real comfortable to talk about.”
Norton added that the city’s goal for the program is twofold: improving race relations and maintaining open dialogue about them.
“We’ve been very intentional in Smyrna with our programming, with everything that we’re doing, including this program, you know, our Hispanic heritage, our Black history celebration, our non-discrimination ordinance, things that we’ve done,” Norton said. “We haven’t just been talking about it, we’ve been doing it, making sure that everybody’s included, everybody has a seat at the table and everybody feels appreciated in the city where they live, and we’ve got such a diverse community that that’s really important.”
Lt. Louis Defense, spokesperson for the Smyrna Police Department, was a graduate of the initiative’s first cohort.
“What I found out is that this is a wonderful program that brings different people from different perspectives and backgrounds in the community, and it challenges biases and different things that may oftentimes keep people from communicating and talking to one another,” Defense said.
Smyrna Police Chief Keith Zgonc, who was not with the department when the initiative graduated its first class in 2021, said after just one breakfast, he is already seeing the power of the initiative to improve the work he and his department does for the city.
“Any time that we have an opportunity to get a diverse group of citizens together to discuss concerns, to discuss how the city, for me specifically, how the police department can better serve all of its citizens, is obviously a good thing,” Zgonc said. “We need that input from a wide variety of people so that we can serve our citizens in the best way possible.”
Defense noted the initiative is a “comprehensive program” that goes beyond two classes.
“It’s ongoing so even though I’m an alumni of the first program, I still interact with people in this program that’s just kicked off,” Defense said.
Smyrna Councilman Tim Gould was another graduate of Smyrna’s first Racial Trust Building Initiative class and also attended the breakfast for the initiative’s second cohort.
Gould said the sessions he participated in last year were crucial for connecting city residents who may not normally interact.
“Smyrna is such a wonderfully diverse community, racially, ethnically, economically, and these conversations give residents a chance to understand where they can help other folks in our community,” Gould said.
