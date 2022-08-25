SMYRNA — The Smyrna City Council will consider a new set of guidelines for townhomes next month.
The council last year imposed, then twice extended, a moratorium on new townhome developments, giving officials a chance to create a set of standards. The moratorium, which has run for nearly 18 months, is set to expire in mid-September. Currently there is no separate zoning and townhomes are considered single-family residences.
New guidelines were presented this week at a meeting of the Townhome Design Standards Committee.
“It brings all the standards for townhome developments into one document,” said Rusty Martin, the city’s community development director.
Proposed standards
The proposed ordinance calls for townhomes to have façades of brick or stone on at least two stories when seen from a public right of way. Buildings that can be seen from an intersection must have “distinct and prominent architectural features or otherwise create a distinctive visual landmark.”
Each home would be required to have a two-car garage with architectural doors, and at least 25% of a development would need to have garages accessed from the back of the unit. The City Council would have to approve a request to have a one-car garage.
There also would be a menu of items for private outdoor space, architectural projections such as a turret or bay window, roof elements and unit or façade variations.
“Every unit has got to look different than the one next to it,” Martin said at the public meeting Tuesday night.
For outdoor space, builders would have to offer a front porch, a front-facing balcony, a rear patio or deck or rooftop terrace.
Windows would have to be recessed by 1.75 inches from the façade.
Buildings could be no more than 45 feet tall, or three stories, and each unit must be at least 24 feet wide and have 1,000 square feet of area. Currently, the height limit is 35 feet.
Irregularly shaped lots would be prohibited.
Martin said he thinks the proposed set of guidelines would increase the value of townhomes and give them “more consistent” design across developments in the city. He noted there has been to this point no set of architectural or design standards specifically for townhomes.
“We’re trying to make these developments desirable and make them high-value developments,” Martin said.
Councilman Travis Lindley, who took office in early 2020, said the first two years of his term seemed “inundated” with zoning requests about townhomes.
The City Council imposed the freeze in the spring of 2021, in the wake of discussions earlier in the year over a proposed development near the 2300 block of Campbell Road Southeast. That development won city approval, but only on a split vote after the Planning and Zoning Committee recommended denying the neighborhood in late 2020.
Site work is now underway on what will be 144 townhomes and single-family residences.
Meanwhile, the city’s community development staff worked closely with the Townhome Design Standards Committee about issues with townhomes and how a new set of ordinances could meet the City Council’s goals.
“My office and my department took those discussions and did some research from other municipalities in the metro area and looked at case studies and looked at national trends with respect to townhome standards, and sort of melded those into a draft,” Martin said.
Reaction
Katie Johnston, the government affairs coordinator with the Greater Atlanta Home Builders Association, said her group has been studying the proposed changes and said, “Really, overall, it seems reasonable.”
The builders’ group had a meeting planned with city officials Thursday, where Johnston said a few concerns would be raised.
One goal she had in mind was making sure design standards don’t price townhomes out of the reach of intended buyers.
“Townhomes are one of the main things left people can afford these days,” she said.
In an interview after the meeting, Lindley, who serves as chairman of the Townhome Standards Committee, said the city has been mindful of that, but noted prices are going up anyway.
“I don’t believe it prices folks out of Smyrna any more than it does right now. The proposals that I would note over the past two years prior to the moratorium, the largest one on Campbell at Spring (Road), those are well over half a million dollars coming out of the ground right now, so I don’t think what we’re going to do is going to impact that,” Lindley said. “But everybody wants to make sure that we have a product that is going to stand the test of time here. Early in the ’80s and ’90s, without some strong ordinance, you have some strong properties now that we hear from homeowners that are in a bad position because the HOA (homeowners association) can’t do anything, they can’t afford to upgrade them, and they were probably not built to the best standards when they were brand new.
“It’s all a large puzzle.”
The council is expected to consider the ordinance at its Sept. 19 meeting. If it passes then, the new law would go into effect Oct. 1.
MORE INFORMATION
Information on Smyrna’s townhome design standards process, and a draft of the proposed ordinance, is available online at https://www.smyrnaga.gov/your-government/departments/community-development-economic-development/planning-zoning/townhome-design-standards.
