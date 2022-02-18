The Smyrna City Council Monday will vote on funding a new training center for its police department and on a rezoning that would allow a mixed-use development with 163 apartments to be built at South Cobb Drive and Oakdale Road, among other things.
The 3,400-square-foot training center will be located at an existing building at 1100 Wilson Way, Suite 400 in the southern part of the city. It will cost approximately $75,000-$85,000 annually to operate. Police are also requesting up to $100,000 to renovate the space after the lease is signed.
Once complete, the space should have four offices, a room for the firearms training simulator, a classroom with space for 40 students and a 3,400 square feet of unfinished warehouse space which can be used for defensive tactics and other types of training.
The training center, Chief Keith Zgonc said, will provide much-needed training space while also increasing the department’s footprint in the south end of the city, “where, frankly, we need more police presence.”
“One of the concerns from residents for a long time has been the distance and just the lack of presence for a lot of the community services,” said Councilman Lewis Wheaton, who represents that area, at a Thursday work session.
Wheaton added that residents feel the police are far away when problems occur, and the new facility “will go a long way” in increasing confidence in the city and police.
Police told council members that the deal could be signed by March 10. With renovations and moving in, the facility should be ready by summer.
“We've had some issues with recruiting,” said Deputy Chief Robert Harvey. “This is going to be something that we can really show, and I think a lot of kids can look at this and go ‘OK, you guys are serious about what you're doing here. Training is a big deal, it's critical in our industry.”
Major rezoning
Also on Monday’s agenda is a rezoning request from developer Arris Holdings to build a mixed-use development at the corner of South Cobb Drive and Oakdale Road.
The roughly seven acres would be redeveloped to include 163 apartments and 20,000 square feet of commercial space. The property is mostly vacant or undeveloped right now, city staff said at the work session.
Smyrna’s Planning and Zoning Board recommended approval of the rezoning in a 4-1 vote in December. City staff have also recommended approval.
Of the apartments, 105 would be one-bedrooms, 54 would be two-bedrooms and four would be three-bedrooms.
The site plan includes a pool, dog park, one-story parking deck and 7,700-square-foot clubhouse.
The request has been tabled before to modify the site plan. Wheaton, who represents the area, said there had been some concerns among residents about traffic and affordability.
The city has now stipulated that at least 10% of the units be designated as workforce housing, pegged to between 80% and 120% of the area median income and rents capped at 30% of monthly income.
A traffic study was commissioned for the development, and plans have been altered to include deceleration lanes at entrances and other traffic-calming measures, Wheaton said. The lone planning and zoning board member who voted against the rezoning has now expressed her support for the project, Wheaton said.
“Several people have reached out about desires for certain commercial activities in this space. And one of the things they talked about, or want to make sure that they're going to do, is … make sure that there's going to be … high quality things, restaurants, that kind of stuff, not necessarily businesses that we don't want in our community, or that are already highly present in our community,” Wheaton said of the commercial aspect of the development.
