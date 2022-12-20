The Smyrna City Council Monday night gave the green light for a mixed-use development to be built where longtime restaurant Ken's Corner Grill was located.
The development from Atlanta-based Tanalta Real Estate will include a four-story building with ground floor retail and office space, along with 24 residential loft units on the second through fourth floors. There will be a two-story, 68-space parking deck behind the building.
The building will sit on about an acre of land at the corner of Church Street and Atlanta Road, in the heart of Smyrna. It will replace the offices of Cochran and Edwards (partner Scott Cochran is Smyrna’s city attorney), the building previously occupied by Ken’s Corner Grill and a vacant parcel between the two buildings. The restaurant closed in May after nearly half a century of operation.
Cochran told the MDJ that, through a company, he owns the lot on which his office is located, the vacant parcel, and half of the lot where Ken’s Corner Grill was located (the other half is owned by Tanalta). Cochran recused himself from the rezoning case, and Marietta lawyer Tom Cauthorn has been handling the request for the city.
Kevin Moore, the attorney representing Tanalta, said the proposal is consistent with the future land use guidelines in the area. He added that it has been the city’s goal to promote mixed-use developments as it redesigns downtown Smyrna.
The vote was 6-0, with Councilwoman Susan Wilkinson recusing herself from the hearing (Wilkinson declined to comment about her recusal).
Councilman Charles “Corkey” Welch told Moore he thought the proposed building appeared “boxy.” He asked if Tanalta would be willing to make adjustments to the building’s roofline upon returning to Smyrna’s Urban Design Commission, which the developer will work with on design improvements.
Moore said they would be willing to do so, adding he expected the UDC and Tanalta to collaborate on improving the building’s design.
Numerous residents spoke in support of the development during a public hearing, saying it is appropriate given the walkability and mixed-use nature of downtown Smyrna.
Others voiced concerns about different aspects of the development.
Andrew Howard said he was worried the loft apartments Tanalta is advertising would turn into a different use.
Mike Mitchell, another nearby resident, said he disagreed with Howard’s concerns about the developer's promises, arguing the development will be a boon to the city.
“I am a significant proponent of anything that exposes the world outside of Smyrna, Georgia, to Smyrna, Georgia,” Mitchell said. “I’m a proponent of us getting as many cool, trendy businesses here as we can, making the availability of space possible for residences in Smyrna.”
Shaun Martin criticized the proposal, calling the development “the first of its kind in our downtown."
She recommended the city study three issues in more detail before moving forward with the development: architectural design, the parking deck and the precedent for such a building.
“The building itself does not speak to Smyrna architecture,” Martin said. “We are a brick city.”
Joe Knight, the founder and principal of Tanalta, said the building will require about $13 million to build and will "be the most expensive building, probably in Smyrna."
Knight added rents will be high for the loft apartments, at more than $2 per square foot.
Before making a motion to approve the rezoning request, Councilman Travis Lindley, who represents the area, said it has been a long process preparing the proposal for a hearing before the council. He also said the council thinks carefully about all decisions it makes regarding rezonings, especially the Tanalta request.
“I believe it checks a lot of boxes and I think it’s a wise investment in our future on every front,” Lindley said.
