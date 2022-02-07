SMYRNA — The Smyrna City Council voted unanimously Monday night to extend the deadline for proposals to save Aunt Fanny’s Cabin until mid-March.
The vote followed an outcry from citizens over the past week and a proposal from a local preservation advocate that, while not fully fleshed out, interested some council members.
In December, the council decided the dilapidated cabin would be demolished, unless the city received a proposal by Feb. 1 to move and restore it. That deadline came and went without any proposals that fit what the city was looking for.
With the extension, proposals to take the historic building will now be accepted until 10 a.m. on March 16. Council members will discuss proposals on March 17 and vote on March 21.
Aunt Fanny’s Cabin once housed an Old South-themed restaurant which operated from 1941 until the 1990s. While it was a Smyrna destination that attracted celebrities, it also became infamous for its glorification of the antebellum period. The restaurant featured Black children who wore boards around their neck and danced on tables, along with other offensive caricatures.
The cabin was named for Fanny Williams, a Black woman who worked as a housekeeper for Smyrna’s Campbell family, which started the restaurant. Williams has been credited as an early civil rights icon in Cobb County who took on the Ku Klux Klan and helped found the Cobb Cooperative in Marietta, the state’s first all-Black hospital.
After the restaurant flooded, the city moved the 19th-century structure, originally a sharecropper’s cabin, to its current location next to the Smyrna History Museum on Atlanta Road. The city, though, did not build a foundation for the cabin, and failed to maintain it over the past quarter century. The cabin was closed to the public last year after the city’s building inspector determined it was too dangerous to remain open, having suffered water damage. The estimated expense of repairing the cabin was between $400,000 and $600,000, a cost the mayor and council balked at.
Because of Williams’ contributions to Smyrna’s Black history, a group of citizens rallied last week to save the cabin, with the support of the Cobb NAACP. The council met for a work session last Thursday and came to a consensus that the deadline should be extended.
Several of those citizens spoke after the vote during the meeting's public comment period. While some were grateful for the extension, others criticized the city for not preserving the structure at its current site with public funds.
Check back for more details.
