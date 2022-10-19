If approved by the Smyrna City Council, a new seven-story, 107-room hotel would go up at Spring Hill and Spring roads near Truist Park. The new hotel will connect to a six-story, 135-room Holiday Inn Express, which will be rebranded a Courtyard by Marriott alongside the new TownePlace Suites by Marriott.
Buckhead America Hospitality
A rezoning request for a new, 107-room hotel in Smyrna has been tabled indefinitely by the City Council.
The request was first delayed by the council last month as developers in the area worked to square away the details of their respective projects. The request from Buckhead America Hospitality is for the new hotel and rebranding of the 135-room Holiday Inn Express to which it would be attached. The hotels are located at Spring Hill Parkway and Spring Road in the Cumberland-Truist Park area.
The vote to table the hearing this week was 7-0.
The Smyrna Planning and Zoning Commission, which advises the Smyrna City Council on zoning matters, approved the rezoning request 6-0 on April 11.
The delays have come as another major development, the multi-use Emerson Center, has plans for construction in the coming years directly next to hotel property. Emerson Center plans to bring 300 apartment units, a 188-room hotel and roughly 37,000 square feet of retail space to Spring Road, according to Rusty Martin, Smyrna’s community development director. The $60 to $75 million Emerson Center site, the MDJ reported in 2017, is slated for about nine acres.
