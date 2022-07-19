SMYRNA — Smyrna will probe developing a sizable tract of land into a nature center.
At its Monday meeting, the Smyrna City Council approved a $14,000 feasibility study, to be conducted by Foley Design of Decatur, for the development of a nature center on 14.02 acres of city-owned land on Oakdale Road, located behind the Regency at Oakdale Ridge subdivision. The city did not give a timetable for the study.
“Site improvements indicated will consist of roads, sidewalks, paths, terraces and patio areas associated with the building,” said Joe Bennett, Smyrna’s city administrator.
The proposed development site is located in Ward 7, represented by Lewis Wheaton.
“One of the things that is really important to our residents in Ward 7 is having some good facilities for community gathering, for coming together, and this is something I’ve always been passionate about,” Wheaton said at the meeting.
Wheaton told the MDJ he lamented his ward did not currently have a central meeting place for residents.
“Right now, unfortunately, Ward 7 just doesn’t have a place for community gathering,” Wheaton said.
However, he thinks the proposed nature center will solve that problem, and thinks the location of the property is “nicely set in the community,” surrounded by both forest and neighborhoods.
“We have trails nearby there, we have the Chattahoochee River right down the road there,” Wheaton said. “It’s an opportunity to do something that really reflects the natural environment, maybe has some focus on environmental sustainability and can also be an area for people in the community to gather.
Asked about what the nature center might include, Wheaton said that question would be explored by the study, which will seek input from residents.
“We need to get feedback from the residents about things they’re excited about, things that they wouldn’t be excited about and also how it might integrate in,” Wheaton said, “so the upside of doing this in my mind is many options are on the table, and I think it needs to be resident-centered.”
Wheaton said the study will be conducted over a period of about one year.
“It will be my hope that a little bit before that time we will be able to put out a kind of formal plan that will also include how exactly we’re going to proceed,” Wheaton said.
An issue sheet from the city initially indicated that a police station and a fire station were also included in the planned development, however, city spokesperson Jennifer Bennett told the MDJ those features are no longer planned. Bennett said the deed for the site restricts it to recreation uses.
“After the issue sheet was supplied by [Smyrna] Parks & Recreation, it was confirmed that this property is deed restricted,” Bennett wrote in an email to the MDJ. “We are looking to add public safety in the area, but it will not be at this property.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.