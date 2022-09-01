Smyrna Mayor Derek Norton has made beautification of the Jonquil City a priority during his first term in office, including putting Smyrna on the map with a more robust art scene.
Part of that vision is the “ARTery,” an art district extending from the Belmont development at Windy Hill Road down Atlanta Road to Brawner Park. Norton told the MDJ he heard from residents while running for office that they wanted more art attractions in Smyrna, as they said it would build community and bring more people to the city.
Norton said there will be more than 50 locations for public art in the district, with both private property and city-owned spaces, such as Smyrna Fire Station 1 and the Reed House, floated as potential sites. Pedestrians and drivers will be able to view the art, which will include murals and sculptures. Public works such as traffic signals and bike racks will be painted by local students.
The task force planning the art district is composed of city officials as well as members of the Smyrna Arts Council and Indie Art Alliance. Vanya Foote, president of the Smyrna Arts Council and one of the task force’s members, mentioned March or April 2023 as ideal targets for opening the first part of the ARTery, which is budgeted for around $75,000. Norton said the opening of the district would fall around the same time that the new greenspace in downtown Smyrna is scheduled for completion, in May 2023.
On Aug. 24, city officials announced a delay in the art district, as they first need to develop specific policies for selecting and approving art, and have to release requests for proposals for artists to respond to. Smyrna’s special projects manager, Ashley Youmans, said the decision was made after researching similar efforts in other cities to develop art districts.
While that process continues, initial renderings of locations for public art in the city’s downtown area and Village Green Park have been released.
“Right now, we’re looking at more process in our implementation of (the ARTery),” said Foote. “We hope to coexist with the downtown improvement project they’re doing.”
The city is tearing up the roundabout in front of the community center to replace it with a new greenspace. Nearby land was sold to StillFire Brewing, which will open a brewery downtown sometime next year.
Norton and other Smyrna leaders have also started planning to convert a vacant church building into a performing arts center.
The building is located at the corner of Church Street and Memorial Place, just south of the city’s downtown. Smyrna bought the site for $575,000 in 2020, though it was not initially envisioned as an arts venue.
“We did it, frankly as a defensive maneuver because we were afraid that somebody would get that site and develop it into something we didn’t want,” Norton said.
Looking into it about three years ago, Norton and other officials saw an opportunity to turn the church’s old sanctuary into the performance venue and its classrooms into spaces hosting music and visual arts courses and installments.
Next steps for the potential venue include bringing in a structural engineer to determine the feasibility of hosting a performance venue at the site.
The mayor looks forward to what the building, in conjunction with the art district and downtown development, holds for the city’s future.
“We’re trying to bring it back to life and provide an awesome new venue in Smyrna.”
