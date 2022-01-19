SMYRNA — Tuesday night, the Smyrna City Council approved 5-2 a deal to sell city-owned downtown property to Suwanee-based StillFire Brewing.
The approximately one-acre lot is in the heart of Smyrna, bordered by Atlanta Road to the east, Powder Springs Street to the north and the Smyrna Community Center to the west. StillFire plans to build a two-story, 15,000-square-foot brewery there.
Council members Charles “Corkey” Welch and Susan Wilkinson voted against approving the deal.
Mayor Derek Norton championed the deal, arguing it would bring a much-needed shot in the arm to downtown Smyrna. The council has also recently approved a proposal to redevelop the roundabout near the community center and Smyrna Public Library into new greenspace. The city also plans to build a new parking deck within walking distance of these amenities, just north of downtown. A remaining half-acre parcel south of the brewery property and north of Village Green Circle will be used to create a city park, funded with the revenue from the brewery sale.
Between all of those projects, Norton said in an interview, “we're going to create a destination here that will spill over into the other parts of the (Smyrna) Market Village, and I'm hoping it will be a wild success.”
Currently, the space is not used often, except for large events and festivals downtown.
Smyrna Economic Development Director Andrea Worthy presented to the council, telling them that breweries bring new visitors to downtown areas. They’re all the rage in suburban downtown areas across metro Atlanta, as Worthy demonstrated with a series of photos of other breweries in different cities.
Breweries offer something more casual than a restaurant, more lively than a coffeeshop, and more family-friendly than a bar, Norton and others have argued. These breweries serve not as factories and distribution centers, but as community gathering places, selling most of their product on-site.
And the market for them is not yet saturated, per Worthy.
“Georgia has added over 100 new craft breweries since the laws were changed in 2011,” Worthy said. “But we still rank 48th per capita. So we got a lot of room to grow here.”
The council did not have the public weigh in, but did debate the proposal at length among themselves before voting. A rowdy audience broke into applause after some statements, and signs of “stop the vote” and “table the vote” could be seen.
For some, however, including Welch, a place that sells alcohol isn’t right for the area.
“This is just my own personal opinion, but I don't believe that a brewery is a place for family gatherings,” Welch said.
‘The market has changed’
Norton’s downtown makeover comes decades after longtime Mayor Max Bacon created the Smyrna Market Village and revamped the area. That design was well-received, even winning awards. Worthy, though, said the market had changed.
“I think it was great,” Councilman Austin Wagner said of Bacon’s downtown transformation in the 1990s. “It's one of the reasons that I moved here, but decisions made a generation ago were made a generation ago. We can make changes.”
Several officials said that despite some spirited opposition to the plan, many constituents had been asking for new development downtown.
“It's one of the biggest things that I hear is, ‘Why do we have to leave the city for x? Why can't Smyrna have this when all the other local areas have it? We want to spend our money in our city and stay here,’” said Councilman Glenn Pickens.
The plan for the brewery went through some changes, scaled back from three stories to two. StillFire’s Suwanee location relies on a rotating cast of food trucks to feed customers. At the request of Smyrna council members, StillFire agreed the Smyrna location would include some sort of permanent food operation.
Councilman Lewis Wheaton said he was pleased with those revisions. While Welch called for the land to be used for more city buildings and services, Wheaton and others said downtown didn’t need any more government buildings.
“I have deep concerns about continued use of general fund taxpayer dollars to expand hard infrastructure in our downtown,” said Wheaton, who represents Ward 7, the city’s southern end. “A primary goal of mine has been to ensure more accessibility to community services distributed beyond the few square miles of our present downtown area.”
In addition to the smaller building, the city’s contract with StillFire includes a right of first refusal to prevent StillFire from leaving the lot undeveloped and flipping it. There are 24 prohibited uses in the contract, too. Norton said he doesn’t expect any problems, saying StillFire is ready to “get shovels in the ground.”
Wilkinson had concerns over transparency in the process, certain contract provisions, and the fact that the city has promised to build a small park south of the brewery.
“This sale agreement stipulates and encumbers the taxpayers to build a purpose-built park, and we have not been provided the plans nor the cost estimates for this purpose-built park,” Wilkinson said.
Other council members pressed Norton on the cost of the park, and the mayor said that would be determined soon once council agrees on a plan. All the city was agreeing to was a concept, which includes a playground, stage, and pet-friendly area.
Like the greenspace plan before it, the brewery proposal was controversial. In the end, the council split the same way on both votes — Welch and Wilkinson opposed, with the other five members supporting Norton’s plan.
Welch said he opposed the location, not the brewery itself. He questioned what would happen if craft beer lost its popularity. During negotiation, the city gave StillFire everything they asked for, he said, including the promise of a new parking deck.
“I might not be the smartest one sitting up here tonight,” Welch said. “But in my lifetime I’ve bought and sold a couple of dozen pieces of real estate, and this is the sweetest deal I've ever seen.”
Norton called Welch’s comments “misinformation,” saying the parking deck had been planned long before the brewery deal came about.
Councilman Tim Gould, while supportive of the deal, said the rigorous debate was productive.
“I do appreciate the spirited debate around this,” Gould said. “It really does help for a better decision in the end, and it's a good tension to have.”
Norton’s new downtown
With the latest vote, Norton’s vision to transform downtown has cleared another hurdle. The mayor reflected on the controversy the day after the vote. Some of the pushback is a generational divide, he said, and people misunderstanding what the brewery will be.
“I think some of the opposition, quite frankly, is political leftovers from the last election,” Norton added. “The folks who are part of the grassroots organization against this are a who's who of people that were for my opponent, and not for me.”
Some had been confused about where the deal came from, and how the city settled on StillFire to buy prime real estate. Norton has maintained the company approached the city with the idea. The city proposed other locations, but StillFire was adamant about being downtown.
“This idea I've heard a lot, that there was not any bidding done, or, ‘You didn't put it out to market,’” Norton said. “Well, they (StillFire) found us, and so the proposal that we're considering is what this council unanimously decided to investigate and consider.”
As for the park, Norton said it could cost more than the $600,000 that the city will gain from selling the land to StillFire. But those details and financial issues will be sorted out.
“My view is, if we're going to do a park, let's do it right, and give the people what they deserve — a good product and a great space to enjoy,” Norton said.
As for what’s next, Norton said the city is in the midst of the bid process for the new greenspace and parking deck. The city should close the sale with StillFire in the coming weeks. The mayor hopes for the deck, greenspace and half-acre park to be built simultaneously, to reduce the amount of disruption time. He hopes for everything to be finished by May of 2023.
“I'm just proud of our community for being so engaged in the process, no matter which way, which side of the issue they were on,” Norton said. “It was a spirited debate and there's no doubt that people love their city. And that makes me proud to be their mayor.”
Norton said he was proud of the council, too. And he respects the decisions of Welch and Wilkinson.
“Change is hard, right? Anytime you have change, you're going to have folks that don't think that change should happen,” Norton said. “Max (Bacon) dealt with it. I'm dealing with it. Any municipality that is changing things deals with it. But I think we're doing the right thing.”
