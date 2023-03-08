The Smyrna City Council voted 4-2 this week to approve a contract worth nearly $1.5 million for a new downtown park.
The council approved a contract with Chamblee-based Winter Construction for a guaranteed maximum price of $1.45 million for Village Green Park, which will be located where Village Green Circle and Atlanta Road meet, just south of the StillFire Brewing brewery when that business opens.
Council members Susan Wilkinson and Charles “Corkey” Welch opposed the contract.
Mayor Pro Tem Tim Gould sat in for Mayor Derek Norton, who was absent from the meeting, and thus did not cast a vote.
As previously reported, in January 2022, the council sold an acre of city-owned land to StillFire, which will build a two-story, 15,000-square-foot brewery there.
The proceeds from that sale — $600,000 — were to fund Village Green Park. Last April, the council allocated an additional $400,000 for the park from the city’s federal COVID-19 relief funds, and last December, allocated another $500,000 from the city’s general fund.
While the council did not discuss the contract at this week’s meeting, Wilkinson and Welch made clear that they thought the park would be more of a boon to the brewery than the city when the council allocated $500,000 for the park in December.
Welch told the MDJ in December that the city would have been better off selling the park along with the land for the brewery, and the brewery could have then built its own park.
Gould defended the park as a worthwhile expenditure when the extra $500,000 came up in December, saying the design was “appropriate,” thoughtfully planned and would benefit the city in the long run.
Norton told the MDJ last week that the hope is for the park to be “substantially complete” by late May or early June, and residents should be able to use the park, though not all of its features will be installed.
In other business, the council approved design contracts totaling $239,450 with Croy Engineering for the parking deck planned for downtown. Those votes to approve were unanimous.
The deck is budgeted for $4 million and is projected for a targeted completion date in spring 2024.
