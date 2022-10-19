The Smyrna City Council approved a concept for the parking deck on Powder Springs Street this week that will add 110 spaces across from the Smyrna Community Center.
The vote to approve the concept was 7-0.
The deck is budgeted for about $4 million in the city's 2022 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax projects and will be located south of the Smyrna police station on Atlanta Road. The City Council approved the deck as part of the city's downtown redesign plan passed last October, and Smyrna Mayor Derek Norton said the project is still within budget.
The approved site for the deck is an 88-space parking lot owned by the city. The addition of the deck will bring the parking-space total to 198, with 110 spaces on the ground level and 88 on the deck.
“What we had originally proposed was a parking deck between the church and the police station fronting Atlanta Road, and the council has decided they’d rather save that for retail space,” Norton said during this week's council meeting.
Councilman Travis Lindley represents the part of the city where the deck will be located.
Lindley said he was initially concerned about how the deck would affect his constituents living in neighborhoods that abut the community center and other city property along Powder Springs Street.
“I was making sure that we were not dumping all of the folks parked in the parking deck out onto Powder Springs (Street),” Lindley said.
He thanked Croy Engineering for developing a concept that made four entry and exit points in the deck, with two on Atlanta Road and two on Powder Springs Street.
Drivers will be able to access the deck from Atlanta Road by driving through the police station parking lot or by an access point through what city officials hope will become retail space, Norton told the MDJ.
Meanwhile, he added, one of the Powder Springs Street entrances will go straight to the top of the deck, while the other will be ground-level access only.
"The other thing important about this deck is that it's built so that extra levels can be added later, so all of the footings, everything is built such that, if we wanted to add capacity later, we could," the mayor said.
Norton said parking has been a challenge for the city, something the deck should alleviate as the downtown redevelopment comes to fruition. He also said details of the deck still need to be finalized, but that it will likely be done in late 2023 or early 2024.
"The other thing we're going to try to do is work with the Smyrna Arts Council to see if there's any way we can kind of put the city's stamp on that deck and make it not look like just any other deck, actually look like it's part of the city," Norton said.
Glad to hear they settled on this location and are saving the space on Atlanta Road for retail
