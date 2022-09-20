SMYRNA — The freeze on new townhome construction, which has been in place for more than a year in the Jonquil City, has been lifted.
The Smyrna City Council unanimously approved new townhome design standards Monday evening. The vote was 5-0, with Councilman Lewis Wheaton absent and Smyrna Mayor Pro Tem Tim Gould filling in for Mayor Derek Norton.
The council put a moratorium on townhome development on March 15, 2021 and created a committee to study guidelines implemented by other cities in the metro Atlanta area and develop its own townhome laws. The committee met six times over roughly 18 months before arriving at the set of standards adopted Monday. The standards became effective Tuesday, the same day the moratorium on townhome construction was lifted.
"The committee developed the proposed townhome design standards to raise the architectural quality in development of townhomes in the city," said Joe Bennett, Smyrna's city administrator.
Councilman Travis Lindley, who chaired the committee, said there was "a glut" of zoning requests for townhome development when he first took office in 2020, though it was a controversial project at Spring and Campbell roads that finally precipitated a closer look at design standards.
According to a presentation by Rusty Martin, Smyrna's community development director, the new requirements for townhome design "are intended to regulate the siting and architectural design of townhome projects in pursuit of cohesive design and walkable development patterns" in Smyrna.
The standards apply only to new townhome developments and include requirements dealing with windows, facade materials and garage design, among others.
Each townhome will also be required to use at least one element from a set of design categories such as private outdoor space, architectural projection, roof element and unit or facade variation.
Lindley said the process for beefing up the standards was intentionally slow and public so that the committee could arrive at a set of purposeful guidelines.
"The hope is that this brings some formality to what all (townhomes) will look like moving forward," Lindley said.
