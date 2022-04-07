A small plane crash-landed in the Cobb Parkway median near its intersection with Kennesaw Due West Road Thursday, authorities said.
The pilot, who was the only person onboard, suffered minor injuries but walked away from the crash and declined to go to the hospital, according to David Buchanan, a Kennesaw Police Department spokesman.
Traffic was closed on a section of Cobb Parkway while police investigated the incident, but reopened around 11:40 a.m.
The plane, a single-engine Grumman American AA-1, crash-landed around 10:15 a.m., the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement. The pilot reported engine problems after taking off from Cobb County International Airport-McCollum Field, which is located just east of the crash site.
The pilot's name was not released. Per an FAA database, the plane is owned by Hans P. Wolf of Ponte Vedra, Florida.
The FAA is investigating the crash.
Buchanan said the pilot took off from the airport and was heading north when his engine failed. The pilot turned around to try and make it back to the airport, but had to land on Cobb Parkway instead.
No other cars or people on the road were struck by the plane, Buchanan said. A guywire and power line were damaged, and Georgia Power is on scene repairing them.
