At the top of a town hall on her environmental justice agreement Thursday night, Commissioner Jerica Richardson tried to make clear the initiative is thus far “extremely broad.”
That preference for generality, however, seemed to create more concern than it put to bed. And attendees anxious over the meaning of the words “environmental,” “justice,” and “agreement” pressed her for specifics.
Thus far, the “EJA” as such does not exist. Richardson said it’s the potential destination of a range of conversations on environmental issues in her district, which could take the form of various “policies, programs, and investments.”
Those issues include air quality, infrastructure, waste management, energy use, and a half-dozen more priorities.
Not all those in attendance agreed those worries were apparent, as local Republican Party activists at the meeting grilled Richardson on the origin and intent of the initiative.
“Who and what was the issue, and why are we seeking an answer or a solution to a problem? … I don’t see a problem,” said Cobb GOP activist Pam Reardon.
Richardson replied that District 2 — which includes much of east Cobb and Smyrna — has no shortage of environmental issues. There’s the “air quality problems” around Vinings, she said, a reference to the Sterigenics plant which has been accused of causing cancer in nearby residents through its emissions of ethylene oxide gas. There’s pollution problems in the Chattahoochee River. And there was the 2021 flooding in east Cobb which caused millions in property damage and was widely attributed to outdated, failing stormwater drainage infrastructure.
Others argued that the word “agreement” implied some sort of binding legal document, while “justice” involved lawsuits and adjudication (Richardson said she was open to changing both of those).
Adding to the skepticism was Cobb GOP Chair Salleigh Grubbs, who alleged the program was “coming from the (United Nations)” and that “this is a globalist program and move,” asking how the idea had surfaced in the first place.
Richardson replied that she was unaware of any UN-directed efforts, later adding, “Members of the community are driving it.”
Chimed in one attendee, “No — it’s much bigger than that.”
Reardon at one point asked what water quality issues were present in the county. Richardson, erring on the side of generality, said there were “impending, potential problems” which could arise.
But her non-specificity only ramped up the chatter. What exactly, the crowd pressed her, was this “vague reference to some unknown, unstated horror?”
Richardson ultimately said there was a possibility of future water quality issues in the Chattahoochee River, but declined to elaborate before moving on (Richardson couldn’t be reached for comment Friday to clarify).
Other constituents argued the county has sufficient power to go after polluters, like residents who burn tires in their yards — a practice that’s already illegal.
“I think code enforcement is so critical to enforcing some of these elementary rules … we need code enforcement,” said one, with an emphasis on that last word.
After the meeting, Grubbs said she agreed with that sentiment. Her issue with the program, she argued, came down to an opposition to growing government.
"I think (Richardson's) a very savvy person, we're just on opposite ends of the spectrum politically ... It just grows government exponentially," she said of the notion of environmental justice. "It gets government involved in every facet of your life. And we already have ordinances on the books, we already have laws on the books to deal with things."
Richardson's initiative will now move into a public outreach phase, and residents can provide their input at https://staff315236.typeform.com/to/ek1JIKMc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.